Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 28,000 International Runs On His Daughter’s 5th birthday, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Break Massive ODI Record

Virat Kohli continued his relentless march into cricketing history by becoming the fastest batter to score 28,000 international runs, achieving the milestone during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

The landmark came on a special day, coinciding with his daughter Vamika’s fifth birthday, adding an emotional touch to yet another defining moment in his career.

The 37-year-old reached the milestone by smashing a delivery from New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok, instantly etching his name deeper into the record books.

Joins Elite Club, Breaks Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

With this achievement, Kohli became only the third cricketer in history to cross the 28,000-run mark in international cricket, joining legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

What sets Kohli apart, however, is the speed. He reached 28,000 runs in just 624 innings, eclipsing Tendulkar’s record of 644 innings, while Sangakkara took 666 innings. Kohli’s consistency across formats continues to redefine batting benchmarks in the modern era.

Kohli’s Run-Milestone Dominance Since 2023

Kohli has been repeatedly outpacing Tendulkar’s milestones in recent years:

Fastest to 25,000 runs – 549 innings (February 2023)

Fastest to 26,000 runs – October 2023

Fastest to 27,000 runs – September 2024

Fastest to 28,000 runs – 624 innings (January 2026)

His dominance underlines an extraordinary phase of longevity, fitness, and elite performance.

Kohli Closes In on More Massive Records

The Indian great is now within touching distance of several more historic feats:

42 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket

73 runs short of becoming only the second Asian batter to score 3,000 international runs against New Zealand

94 runs needed to become India’s highest ODI run-scorer vs New Zealand

128 runs in winning causes away from becoming the second-highest run-scorer in ODI wins

Red-Hot Form Since Return to International Cricket

Kohli has looked back to his imperious best since returning to international cricket during the Australia tour in October. Despite starting the tour with two ducks, he bounced back strongly with consistent scores.

In the recent ODI series against South Africa, Kohli smashed two centuries, followed by another hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing seamless form across international and domestic cricket.

India vs New Zealand: Rivalry Continues

India and New Zealand share a fiercely competitive ODI rivalry. In head-to-head encounters, India lead with 62 wins, while the Black Caps have claimed 50 victories, with seven matches ending without a result.

India Squad for New Zealand ODIs

The BCCI named a refreshed squad for the ODI series, with Shubman Gill returning as captain. Senior players Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were rested, while Mohammed Siraj was preferred over Mohammed Shami.

India ODI Squad vs New Zealand:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Fastest to 28,000 International Runs (Innings)

Virat Kohli – 624*

Sachin Tendulkar – 644

Kumar Sangakkara – 666

With records tumbling at a relentless pace, Virat Kohli’s bat continues to tell a story of greatness one milestone at a time.

