Home > Sports > Who Is Adithya Ashok? Tamil Nadu-Born Talent Representing New Zealand Against India In The First ODI

Who Is Adithya Ashok? Tamil Nadu-Born Talent Representing New Zealand Against India In The First ODI

Adithya Ashok, an Indian-origin leg-spinner born in Tamil Nadu, is playing for New Zealand in the first ODI against India in Vadodara, marking a notable appearance against his country of birth. Having come through New Zealand’s youth and domestic cricket system, he is seen as a promising spinner in the Black Caps’ setup.

Adithya Ashok is an Indian‑origin leg‑spinner who is featuring for New Zealand in the first ODI (image: Instagram/ Adi Ashok)
Adithya Ashok is an Indian‑origin leg‑spinner who is featuring for New Zealand in the first ODI (image: Instagram/ Adi Ashok)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 11, 2026 17:16:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Adithya Ashok? Tamil Nadu-Born Talent Representing New Zealand Against India In The First ODI

Adithya Ashok is an Indian‑origin leg‑spinner who is featuring for New Zealand in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three‑match India vs New Zealand series at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara. This is a rare moment as he plays against the country of his birth. During the toss, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell confirmed Ashok’s role in the playing XI as their frontline spinner.

The 23‑year‑old leg‑break and googly bowler has already represented New Zealand in two ODIs and one T20I, taking a couple of wickets across the formats, and is known for his ability to “viciously” spin the ball. Although he is relatively new to the New Zealand team, his selection has shown that the New Zealand’s team management has confidence in his bowling skills.

Adithya is Indian born playing for New Zealand 

Adithya was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu before his family moved to Singapore and then settled in New Zealand when he was just four years old. He came through the New Zealand cricket route, as he represented his adopted country in the 2020 Under‑19 World Cup in South Africa and later made his senior debut for the Kiwis in 2023. Domestically, he has made waves when he took 7/103 in a Plunket Shield four‑day match for Auckland against Northern Districts at Eden Park, which is when selectors realised his potential in longer‑format cricket.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull spoke about Ashok’s journey before play in the first ODI began. He spoke of how players of Indian descent continue to contribute to New Zealand cricket. He said, “Chennai boy, originally from Tamil Nadu, and then his parents moved to Singapore, and then he found jobs in New Zealand at a hospital, both in the hospital in Auckland and New Zealand. So, been there since the age of four, following in the footsteps of Ish Sodhi, of Ajaz Patel, Indian born, playing for New Zealand.” 

Doull says send more Indian players 

Doull further added that “We love them. Send more. Send more our way. We’re always looking for good spinners. Folks, if you’re any good, 13, 14, 15, a little bit younger, come on out.”

Meanwhile, in the Indian playing XI, there was no place for pacer Arshdeep Singh, as hosts opted for a pace attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna. At the toss, India captain Shubman Gill said that, “Everyone is coming after playing some matches, so everyone looks in good form. We’ve played a lot of cricket together, so you know, the environment is always nice and calm whenever we get together.”

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 5:16 PM IST
