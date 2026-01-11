Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today’s India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

Hardik Pandya was not seen as a part of India’s playing eleven in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara due to the strategic plans set by the team management beforehand for the three match series. With Pandya not around, India’s all round capabilities and bowling attack have been altered to keep the balance.

Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing Today?

The selectors along with the team management decided to give Pandya a break for the first game to be able to manage his workload and shooting recovery time, especially due to the knee injury, and also to have him available for upcoming formats and fixtures since India is about to start their 2026 season which is pretty much the same reason why he has been given a break. This is part of India’s overall strategy to rotate their main all rounders between formats, especially with the busy international calendar ahead, and hence careful workload management is done all along. The team management seems to be very sure that the chosen XI still has the strength and experience of one of their top all round players Pandya. The decision is also a way to open the door for others to come forward and show their skills at a world class event.

India vs New Zealand Live Updates

New Zealand, as it were, will look at the Indian side and their shortcomings, if any, so they will throw the gauntlet down to the home team in the first ODI. It is possible that the absence of Pandya will create a scene among the supporters, but the strong batting order of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, which is the backbone of the team, renders India potent. Team India is eager to create an impact right from the start of the series and this match can be a proper chance for both the established stars and the new talents to showcase themselves. Nevertheless, not having Pandya, India will be very much wanting to open the series with a bang.

