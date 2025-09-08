India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online

It is the first time India was invited in the tournament as Malaysia pulled out. India, led by coach Khalid Jamil, won one 2 goals to 1 against Tajikistan, drew one, 0 goals to 0 with Afghanistan and lost one 3 goals to 0 with Iran in the group stage.

When And Where To Watch India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025?

The third place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 between India and Oman will be played on Monday, 8 September, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan with a kickoff time of 5:30 PM IST. In India, fans can only see the game through the app and the web site of FanCode, there will be no TV version.







India And Oman’s Way To Third Place in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Led by Carlos Queiroz, Oman entered the playoff with an as yet unbroken record in their group with a draw against Uzbekistan and defeats against Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Though they finished second, they lost the final on goal difference. Oman has its place in FIFA ranking 79th and India has 133th. Oman have a history of dominance, among 10 encounters between these two, they have taken 6 wins, 3 draws and India has only 1 win.

India’s chance of redemption?

Before the game, the coach of India is optimistically wary, stressing on positivity and outcomes and complimenting his team in terms of its faith, diligence, and acclimatization to harsh environments. Defender Boris Singh Thangjam emphasised on the comeback of the team and their willingness to deliver their best. In the case of India, this game will provide a chance to not only redeem themselves but also get in practice before Asian Cup qualifiers will begin in October.

