LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online

India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online

On September 8, India will play Oman in a third place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan and the event will be broadcast live on FanCode. This is the first time India is participating in this tournament where they scored a win over Tajikistan, a draw with Afghanistan, and a defeat with Iran.

(Image Credit: Indian Football Team via X)
(Image Credit: Indian Football Team via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 8, 2025 13:39:24 IST

It is the first time India was invited in the tournament as Malaysia pulled out. India, led by coach Khalid Jamil, won one 2 goals to 1 against Tajikistan, drew one, 0 goals to 0 with Afghanistan and lost one 3 goals to 0 with Iran in the group stage.

When And Where To Watch India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025?

The third place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 between India and Oman will be played on Monday, 8 September, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan with a kickoff time of 5:30 PM IST. In India, fans can only see the game through the app and the web site of FanCode, there will be no TV version.



India And Oman’s Way To Third Place in CAFA Nations Cup 2025  

Led by Carlos Queiroz, Oman entered the playoff with an as yet unbroken record in their group with a draw against Uzbekistan and defeats against Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Though they finished second, they lost the final on goal difference. Oman has its place in FIFA ranking 79th and India has 133th. Oman have a history of dominance, among 10 encounters between these two, they have taken 6 wins, 3 draws and India has only 1 win.

India’s chance of redemption?

Before the game, the coach of India is optimistically wary, stressing on positivity and outcomes and complimenting his team in terms of its faith, diligence, and acclimatization to harsh environments. Defender Boris Singh Thangjam emphasised on the comeback of the team and their willingness to deliver their best. In the case of India, this game will provide a chance to not only redeem themselves but also get in practice before Asian Cup qualifiers will begin in October.

Also Read: Former Indian Cricketer Hints At ‘Favoritism’ Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025

Tags: CAFA Nations Cup 2025CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live StreamingIndia vs OmanIndia vs Oman Live Streamingwhen and where to watch

RELATED News

From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel
Jannik Sinner’s Love Mystery, Who Is This Danish Model On His Phone Wallpaper?
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner

LATEST NEWS

20 senior advocates issue joint statement on B. Sudarshan Reddy and Lalu Prasad Yadav meeting
AR Rahman teams up with Diane Warren, RIKA for latest track 'Exotic'
"Very tragic event," Israel's Consulate General to South India on Jerusalem Shooting
Vashu Bhagnani alleges money laundering through benami properties by Ali Abbas Zafar, plans to knock doors of ED
The iPhone 17 Is Coming! Here’s Why The 16 Pro Max Remains The Mobile Photography King And Things Will Only Get Better
Himachal CM thanksthe Tripura govt for Rs 5 Crore disaster relief assistance
Traders Unity Action Committee spokesman slams Interior Minister for 'insulting' 22 lakh people of PoGB
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"
"B Sudershan Reddy is the most qualified candidate, will become Vice President": Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
‘What Will She Do On Stage?’ Apoorva Mukhija’s Tour Announcement Sparks Online Fury
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On TV And Online

QUICK LINKS