India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?

The fitness of Hardik Pandya is still unclear before his final against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 as he walked off the field with cramps during the Super Four match against Sri Lanka. Bowling coach Morne Morkel affirmed that it was not a tear in the muscle, but that Pandya would undergo last minute fitness tests.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 23:18:44 IST

India has uncertainty on the fitness of all rounder Hardik Pandya, which is clouding its chances of making it to the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan. Pandya suffered cramps during the match of the Super Four with Sri Lanka and had to leave the field after only one over. Bowling coach Morne Morkel subsequently explained that the problem was cramping and not a muscle tear, and that Pandya will go through additional fitness tests on the eve and morning of the final to ascertain his fitness. 

Hardik Pandya Injury Update Asia Cup 2025 Final

During the press conference, Morkel said that India takes the approach of rest and rejuvenation rather than further practice. He too revealed that Abhishek Sharma had had some cramps but was pronounced okay and that he would not need to be assessed again. Pandya might not be fit enough, and India might be required to restructure their team, perhaps the addition of more bowling or another all round player to balance the team. The role of Pandya is quite critical because India depends on multi dimensional players in crunch matches, especially with archrivals Pakistan. His unavailability would strain the bowling capacity of India and reduce the ability to be flexible in the later overs. In the meantime, the timing and level of his problem begs the question of risk vs reward, whether India should stress him to the edge or protect his condition to future tournaments.

Hardik Pandya’s Role In Asia Cup 2025 Final

The team management is taking a very conservative approach which implies that they are not willing to take a gamble on a player unless they are certain about his well being. The fitness of Pandya is also a major subplot of the final as the fans of cricket wait to see the toss and the official team sheets. His status could have a significant implication on not only the strategy of India but also that of Pakistan, since they keep a check on the weak aspects of India. Finally, his decision to play or not to play will send a powerful signal regarding the risk taking ability and responsibility of India in dealing with player welfare in a situation of high pressure.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Watch It Live At Your Local Multiplex!

Tags: hardik pandyaHardik Pandya Asia CupHardik Pandya Asia Cup FinalHardik Pandya Injuryind vs pakIndia Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?

QUICK LINKS