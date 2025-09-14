India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will Ind vs Pak Boycott Dim The Iconic Rivalry?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will Ind vs Pak Boycott Dim The Iconic Rivalry?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will Ind vs Pak Boycott Dim The Iconic Rivalry?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 is facing boycott and political tension especially after the Pahalgam terror attack and the Operation Sindoor. Has been reported to upset the Indian players, including the captain of the team Suryakumar Yadav and the vice captain Shubman Gill, with online campaigns like the hashtag BoycottINDvPAK.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 13:23:05 IST

The build up to the India vs Pakistan confrontation at the Asia Cup 2025 has been more than typically combative, not only on account of the inherent cricketing pressure, but also owing to the considerable amounts of boycott and political enmity that have extended into the dressing room. The reports further state that a number of Indian players such as captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice captain Shubman Gill have been left severely hit by the #BoycottINDvPAK campaign following the terror attack at Pahalgam. This delicate combination has been fueled by social media trends and discussions around the country.

Is India vs Pakistan Boycott Troubling Team India?

Young players in the squad, particularly those that use social media, are reportedly particularly troubled by the levels of off field criticism. Due to that, on September 13 Gambhir intervened, he met players and coaching staff in order to cope with the emotional load and to concentrate efforts on the game again. The goal was to have what they are in charge of on the field, and leave out external noise. Another assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, also said that there should be a separation of sports and politics. 

Why is India vs Pakistan Boycott Trending?

The boycott calls are based on the recent political circumstances mostly the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack which was blamed on Pakistan linked militants in some reports and the resultant Operation Sindoor on India. The protests have been supported by several public figures, opposition parties, and citizens or provided symbolic support. The pressure has been increased on players by online hashtags such as #BoycottINDvPAK and #BoycottAsiaCup.

India vs Pakistan Boycott Trending But Game Goes On

The response on the administrative level has been to attempt to protect players against the adverse chatter. To illustrate, the press conference prior to the match was conducted by Ten Doeschate and not Gambhir or Yadav, a move that was perceived to be aimed at shielding the leaders against the pressure of more off field. Within the organization, it is reported that the management is laying stress on mental health and concentration training. The storm not withstanding, the game will proceed on September 14 at the Dubai international cricket stadium. Players and coaches seem to be willing to contribute their part without involving themselves in external issues.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Here’s How Things Unfolded From Operation Sindoor To Asia Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will Ind vs Pak Boycott Dim The Iconic Rivalry?

QUICK LINKS