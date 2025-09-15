India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar
India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar

India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match sparked controversy as PCB suspended Usman Wahla over a handshake issue. PCB filed a complaint against match referee Pycroft, demanding his removal for violating ICC Code of Conduct, amid rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar (Image Credit: ANI)
India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 15, 2025 19:01:24 IST

The handshake incident became a big issue that marred the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan. After the verbal exchange, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moved swiftly by suspension of its Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla as tension continued to increase both on the field and off field.

PCB Suspends Usman Wahla Over Handshake Dispute

Reports indicated that Usman Wahla was sacked because he failed to file a previous complaint on the referee of the match, Andy Pycroft. The PCB was also displeased with how Wahla dealt with the situation particularly in his refusal to officially acknowledge the contentious role of Pycroft in the India-Pakistan confrontation.

Complaint Against Match Referee Pycroft

Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a formal complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), demanding Andy Pycroft to be sacked. It was alleged that Pycroft was in breach of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Laws of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). According to PCB, the actions of Pycroft contradicted the Spirit of Cricket.

PCB’s Official Statement and ICC Involvement

The official X post issued by PCB on the basis of Naqvi emphasized on the strict stand against the referee of the match. He stated, “The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup.”

The focus on the Spirit of Cricket was a major issue in the rising conflict between the two cricketing countries.

India’s Stance Amid Rising Political Tensions

The India stand in the controversy was viewed as the mirror of the poor politics between the two nations. The mood was already strained after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22. It was highly suspected that the attack was planned by Pakistan-sponsored militants.

Following the comprehensive victory of India, in which they pursued the humble 128 run target, the key player in the team, Suryakumar Yadav, hit a huge six across the boundary. Instead of making some diplomatic overtures the Indian captain went directly back to the dressing room, with Shivam Dube.

This was another minor move that contributed to the blaze of controversy, as both the critics and the fans began to analyze what happened on the field.

The PCB announcement of suspension of Usman Wahla during the Asia Cup also shook the cricketing world bringing forward debate on sportsmanship, political influence, and future of India-Pakistan cricket relations.

The saga is bound to take headlines as the two boards prepare to face additional scrutiny by the International Cricket Council.

ALSO READ: SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Telecast On Tv And Online

India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar

India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar
India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar
India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar
India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar

QUICK LINKS