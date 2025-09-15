SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Telecast On Tv And Online

SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match 8 Live Streaming: The match will feature Sri Lanka against Hong Kong China in a significant match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Group B at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 15. The defending champions of the T20 champions are eager to continue their winning streak even after crushing Bangladesh in their first match whereas Hong Kong are finding it difficult to find their feet in the tournament.

Their dominating beginning witnessed Sri Lanka pacers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera destroy the Bangladeshi batting line early and their batters easily pursued the target. The team now seeks to gain more confidence against a Hong Kong team that is yet to win. The rotating movement of Wanindu Hasaranga and the consistency of Pathum Nissanka will play an essential role whenever Sri Lanka tries to reinforce their hold on Group B.

In the case of Hong Kong, the match is an opportunity to reverse the tide. Openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath need to rise to the occasion to face the bowling attack of Sri Lanka. Captain Yasim Murtaza admits that the team is yet to find a rhythm particularly with the bat since they are seeking to get a third loss out of the way and to demonstrate to the world that they are not a pushover.

Sri Lanka Squad: Depth and Balance

The team of Sri Lanka is a mix of seasoned players and the young ones. Charith Asalanka heads the side with reliable batters such as Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara who are bound to perform in crucial situations. The bowling attack, comprising of Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana would present a challenge to the Hong Kong batting order in a flat Dubai track.

Hong Kong Squad: Determination and Challenge

Captain Yasim Murtaza of the Hong Kong team is a man who is keen to demonstrate the potential of his team in a big platform. Having Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath as the innings stabilizers, and bowlers such as Aizaz Khan and Ehsan Khan attempting to sever partnerships, the team is concentrating on playing the odds. They primarily aim at learning and operating under pressure.

Dubai Pitch and Match Outlook

Dubai international cricket stadium is generally bat-friendly, but there might be movement to bowlers at the initial overs in case of lights on. The toss at 7:30 PM IST will determine the initial strategy, whereas the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. Sri Lanka is the clear favourites, but Hong Kong will seek to go out and challenge the game.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

Monday, September 15, 2025.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match start?

8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss happen?

7:30 PM IST.

Will Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, the match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live streaming in India?

The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Hong Kong China Squad:

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal.

