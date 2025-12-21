LIVE TV
India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas Continues Form As He Notches Up Another Hundred In Style | WATCH

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas Continues Form As He Notches Up Another Hundred In Style | WATCH

Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas struck a brilliant hundred against India in the U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

Sameer Minhas. (Photo Credits: X)
Sameer Minhas. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 21, 2025 12:56:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas Continues Form As He Notches Up Another Hundred In Style | WATCH

Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas made headlines after he scored a brilliant hundred against India in the U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. Minhas has been in a good form in the on-going tournament as he notched up his second ton of the tournament. The right-handed batter also has a couple of half-centuries in the competition.

Pakistan were put into bat by India after Ayush Mhtare won the toss. Wicket-keeper batter Hamza Zahoor and Minhas started off the innings and out up a 31-run partnership for the first wicket before Zahoor was undone for 18 off 14 by Henil Patel and Mhatre took a good catch at mid off.

Minhas was then joined by Usman Khan and the two batters thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling attack with a 2nd-wicket stand of 92 runs. Usman Khan was eventually out for 35 off 45 after Kishan Kumar caught him in the deep off Patel.

The script continued as the Pakistan batter negated the Indian bowling carefully but also took their chances to keep the scoring rate moving. Ahmed Hussan who came in at number four supported Minhas at the other end and scored runs consistently.

The two teams had also played each other earlier in the tournament where India defeated the opposition. 

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 12:52 PM IST
Tags: india vs pakistanSameer MinhasU19 Asia CupU19 Asia Cup Final

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas Continues Form As He Notches Up Another Hundred In Style | WATCH

