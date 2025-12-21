India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas Continues Form As He Notches Up Another Hundred In Style | WATCH

Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas made headlines after he scored a brilliant hundred against India in the U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. Minhas has been in a good form in the on-going tournament as he notched up his second ton of the tournament. The right-handed batter also has a couple of half-centuries in the competition.

Pakistan were put into bat by India after Ayush Mhtare won the toss. Wicket-keeper batter Hamza Zahoor and Minhas started off the innings and out up a 31-run partnership for the first wicket before Zahoor was undone for 18 off 14 by Henil Patel and Mhatre took a good catch at mid off.

🚨 HUNDRED FOR SAMEER MINHAS IN THE U19 ASIA CUP FINAL. 🚨 – Against India, steps up when it matters most, producing a calm and commanding knock on the biggest stage. 🔥🌟 pic.twitter.com/kmOZDKujZM — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) December 21, 2025







SAMEER MINHAS WITH A CLASSY STRAIGHT SIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UoH894YtTM — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) December 21, 2025







2ND FASTEST CENTURY IN THIS EDITION OF THE ASIA CUP U-19.. 🤯 SAMEER MINHAS REACHES HIS 100 IN JUST 71 BALLS, AGAINST INDIA IN THE FINAL!! pic.twitter.com/eSMRzhOyCK — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) December 21, 2025







Minhas was then joined by Usman Khan and the two batters thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling attack with a 2nd-wicket stand of 92 runs. Usman Khan was eventually out for 35 off 45 after Kishan Kumar caught him in the deep off Patel.

The script continued as the Pakistan batter negated the Indian bowling carefully but also took their chances to keep the scoring rate moving. Ahmed Hussan who came in at number four supported Minhas at the other end and scored runs consistently.

The two teams had also played each other earlier in the tournament where India defeated the opposition.

