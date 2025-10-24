India Women Clinch Crucial Win, Defeat New Zealand By 53 Runs To Enter World Cup Semifinals

In a thrilling match, India Women’s cricket team clinched a crucial win, defeating New Zealand by 53 runs in the Women’s World Cup on Thursday. The victory secures India’s place in the semifinals, ending a challenging phase after three consecutive defeats.

Batting first, India set a massive total of 340 for three in 49 overs, thanks to brilliant centuries by Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95 balls) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134 balls). The duo’s 212-run partnership laid the foundation for India’s highest World Cup total. Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 off 55 balls, ensuring a strong finish before rain intervened.

Rain played a critical role

Due to intermittent rain, New Zealand’s target was revised to 325 in 44 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Despite notable innings from Brooke Halliday (81 off 84 balls) and Isabella Gaze (65 off 51 balls), New Zealand fell short, finishing at 271 for eight. Deepti Sharma capped the win by claiming the final wicket, sealing a 53-run victory for India.

This crucial win boosts India’s points tally to six, putting them alongside defending champions Australia, England, and South Africa in the semifinals. The team’s strong batting performance under pressure signals a confident stride toward the title.

ALSO READ: Will Lionel Messi Stay At Inter Miami Until 2026? The ‘GOAT’ Signs A New Contract