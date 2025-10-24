LIVE TV
India Women Clinch Crucial Win, Defeat New Zealand By 53 Runs To Enter World Cup Semifinals

India Women clinched a crucial 53-run win over New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup, thanks to centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. The victory secures India a semifinal spot with six points, ending a three-match losing streak.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 24, 2025 00:08:17 IST

In a thrilling match, India Women’s cricket team clinched a crucial win, defeating New Zealand by 53 runs in the Women’s World Cup on Thursday. The victory secures India’s place in the semifinals, ending a challenging phase after three consecutive defeats.

Batting first, India set a massive total of 340 for three in 49 overs, thanks to brilliant centuries by Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95 balls) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134 balls). The duo’s 212-run partnership laid the foundation for India’s highest World Cup total. Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 off 55 balls, ensuring a strong finish before rain intervened.

Rain played a critical role

Due to intermittent rain, New Zealand’s target was revised to 325 in 44 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Despite notable innings from Brooke Halliday (81 off 84 balls) and Isabella Gaze (65 off 51 balls), New Zealand fell short, finishing at 271 for eight. Deepti Sharma capped the win by claiming the final wicket, sealing a 53-run victory for India.

This crucial win boosts India’s points tally to six, putting them alongside defending champions Australia, England, and South Africa in the semifinals. The team’s strong batting performance under pressure signals a confident stride toward the title.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:08 AM IST
Tags: India vs New Zealand Women, India Women Cricket Team, India Women World Cup 2025, Smriti Mandhana century

