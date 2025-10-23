Will Lionel Messi Stay At Inter Miami Until 2026? The ‘GOAT’ Signs A New Contract

Lionel Messi has officially signed a new contract with Inter Miami, confirming that the Argentine superstar will stay with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club at least until 2026. The agreement, announced on Thursday, ends months of negotiations and ensures Messi will be part of Inter Miami’s highly anticipated move to their new home Miami Freedom Park Stadium next year, according to a report by The Associated Press.



The announcement came just a day before Inter Miami’s playoff opener against Nashville. The club shared a photo of Messi signing the deal inside the under-construction stadium with the caption, “HE’S HOME.”

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality,” Messi said in a statement. “Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here.”

🚨🇺🇸 OFFICIAL: Lionel Messi signs new deal at Inter Miami valid until December 2028, confirmed. Verbal agreement reported last week now confirmed as MLS approved all the formal steps. Messi stays at Inter Miami for 3 more years. pic.twitter.com/Az2AuZ7KuQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2025







According to Inter Miami, the deal is a three-year extension running through 2028, meaning Messi who turns 38 this year will likely finish his professional career in Miami. His commitment is a massive boost for both the club and MLS, with ticket sales and fan engagement already soaring since his arrival in 2023.

Messi’s impact on the field has been historic. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 29 goals this season, winning the MLS Golden Boot, and recorded 19 assists coming within one goal contribution of breaking the all-time MLS record. He also set two new league records: scoring multiple goals in five consecutive matches and achieving 10 multigoal games in a single season.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano, Messi’s former Argentina teammate, praised his influence: “He’s very competitive and tries to translate that to the team. When we do things the right way, we’ll have many chances to succeed.”

Inter Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas called the renewal a defining moment for the club: “Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city. We promised our fans that we would dream big to build an iconic club and Messi staying is proof of that dream.”

While longtime teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are set to retire after this season and Luis Suarez is still undecided about his future, Messi is determined to continue leading Inter Miami into a new era. His next goal both literally and figuratively will be to help Miami lift more trophies before the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

With this new contract, fans can rest assured Lionel Messi is here to stay, guiding Inter Miami toward its most exciting chapter yet.

ALSO READ: It’s Official, Lionel Messi To Grace Kochi Pitch As Argentina Faces Australia!