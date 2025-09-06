Indian Trio Storms Ahead At Boxing World Championship 2025

In the first world boxing championship in Liverpool between the first and fourteenth of September under the new unified boxing administrative body, World Boxing, India demonstrated its increased strength in the sport. Out of a large group of 20 strong entrants, five boxers from India, Nikhat Zareen, Narender, Jaismine, Sumit Kundu and Neeraj Phogat, entered the limelight with stunning wins to secure further into the tournament.

Indian Boxing Trio Shines at Boxing World Championships 2025

The world champion Nikhat Zareen (Women 51kg) was impeccable over the USA’s Jennifer Lozano, sitting her down 5-0 and reminding the fans of why she is a two time world champion. Narender (Men’s 90+kg), was next in action, showing skills and a cool demeanor to win over the Ireland player, Martin Christopher McDonagh, ensuring his passage to the next round. Jaismine (Women 57kg) meanwhile overpowered her Ukrainian opponent, Daria Olha Hutarina, with an uncontested 5-0 victory, and has underscored a surgical and comforting march forward.

Indian Boxers at Other categories of Boxing World Championships 2025

In other events, Sumit Kundu (Men 75kg) dominated and won the event defeating Mohammad Alhussien of Jordan 5-0 to secure a place in the pre quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (Women 65kg) fought a close match against Krista Kovalainen of Finland and lost 2-3 a match that kept India in the fray. The championships are particularly important in this year because it is the first of the kind, with the men and women running in the same championships and this time on an international platform, a new gateway in Olympic style boxing.

India looking forward for the next round of Boxing World Championships 2025

As more than 540 athletes representing 68 countries go head to head in Liverpool, it is not merely a huge event but also a chance that India can use to solidify its emergent position in global boxing. The pre eminence of India in the World Boxing Cups in Brazil and Kazakhstan which led up to this was not a mere coincidence these achievements were the reward of years of steady work and the further development of talents in the Indian boxing stables. As some of its boxers progress, India is now looking forward to the coming rounds.

Also Read: Is The Era Of Novak Djokovic Ending? ‘Not yet,’ He Says