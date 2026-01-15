LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news BMC elections 2026 donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

The American fast bowler Ali Khan, who hails from Pakistan but plays for the USA, created a lot of buzz on social media by saying that his Indian visa had been turned down just before the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the officials of USA Cricket have made it clear that the visa has not been rejected but is in the process of standard administrative review and is still awaiting approval.

Ali Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Ali Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 15, 2026 10:27:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

The claim that gained immense popularity on social media was made by Ali Khan, a fast bowler from the USA, who originally hails from Pakistan but currently plays for the United States team. He mentioned that he and some other players of the Pakistani origin were not allowed to get Indian visas before the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is going to be held primarily in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Through an Instagram post, Khan seemed to express his disappointment at the rejection of his visa, which then went viral and caused anxiety regarding the presence of these players at the matches in India.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did USA Cricket Officials Say About The Viral Claims?

Nonetheless, the USA Cricket authorities have stated that the visa denial story is not true. An official from USA cricket mentioned that the visas are not turned down, rather, the applications are in the process of administrative review and have been delayed, which is a normal practice in the visa processing, particularly for those of Pakistani descent because of the extra procedural requirements imposed by India’s visa rules. The four players mentioned Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil have been going through the visa process by making appointments at the Indian High Commission in Colombo, and the US side claims that their cases are still active and waiting for further documentation or the green light from the pertinent authorities.

Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin USA Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

The circumstance brings out the difficulties of visa processing for international sports events, mainly when the native countries of players are like Pakistan and they have now different citizenships. The narrative of a denial was further raised by social media reactions while reliable sources pointed out that nothing has been rejected officially and this type of assessment can take a while. The issue is still developing with the T20 World Cup coming closer and everyone is looking at the speed to which these clearance processes will be done so that the players involved can join their team if they get the last approval.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Again? Check Date And Venue

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 10:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ali Khan Indian visaAli Khan Indian visa newsAli Khan t20 wcali khan visaUSA cricketer Ali Khan

RELATED News

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

KL Rahul’s Ton Goes In Vain As Daryl Mitchell Takes New Zealand Over Vs India To Level Series

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15.01.2026): Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

7 Relationship Habits Happy Couples Swear By (And The Toxic Stuff They’d Never Tolerate)

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Army Day 2026: India Showcases Advanced Weapons, Gallantry Awards, Missiles, Drones, and the New Bhairav Battalion

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

BMC Elections 2026: How To Check Your Voting Booth Through Maharashtra SEC Website & ECI Voter Helpline App – Step-By-Step Guide

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Chilling Death Threat To Trump From Iran: State TV Warns, ‘This Time Bullet Won’t Miss’ — Will US Strike Tehran Now?

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS