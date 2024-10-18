India’s Decision To Bat First Criticized By Basit Ali

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali criticized India's choice to bat first after winning the toss, describing it as a "blunder." He also raised concerns about Rohit Sharma's performance, noting that his reflexes seemed diminished in both batting and fielding on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali strongly criticized India’s decision to bat after winning the toss, calling it a “blunder.” He also expressed concerns over Rohit Sharma’s performance, suggesting that his reflexes appeared weakened in both batting and fielding during Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Under cloudy skies in Bengaluru, India suffered a historic setback, recording their lowest score in a Test innings on home soil. Rohit’s decision to bat first, despite the overcast conditions, surprised many.

New Zealand Seamers Dominate Indian Batters

The New Zealand pace attack, led by Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, and Tim Southee, troubled India’s batting lineup by consistently swinging the ball both ways. The Indian batters struggled to cope, with five ducks on the scoreboard, and the team was dismissed for just 46 runs, marking their lowest-ever total in a home Test match.

Basit Ali commented on India’s decision-making, saying, “It was a blunder because there was a lot of moisture on the pitch. Credit goes to New Zealand. I was not expecting India to get out so quickly.”

Fielding Concerns and Rohit’s Reflexes Questioned

India’s difficulties were compounded by missed fielding opportunities, adding to their troubles as Devon Conway’s aggressive 91-run knock piled on the pressure. Two crucial chances were missed in the slips, with one ball falling short of the second slip and another flying between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Basit also criticized India’s fielding standards, noting that Rohit Sharma’s reflexes seemed to have diminished. “The fielding was not up to the mark. It was a bad shot from Rohit. I feel Rohit’s reflexes have gone slightly weak, both in batting and at slip,” he remarked.

Rohit’s Struggles with the Bat

Rohit Sharma, after struggling to find his rhythm at the top, attempted a cover drive against Southee, only for the ball to nip back and hit the top of his leg stump. Basit highlighted this moment, emphasizing Rohit’s difficulties on Day 2.

With New Zealand in control and India on the backfoot, Rohit and his team will be looking to stage a comeback on Day 3 of the Test.

Read More : Will India Make Comeback On The Day 3 ?