LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule

India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule

India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 13:37:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): In a fitting tribute on the occasion of Dussehra, the Archery Premier League (APL) has proudly announced the official schedule for its historic inaugural season that will run from October 2 to 12.

As the league prepares to make its debut exclusively in New Delhi, it not only aims to celebrate the sport’s rich heritage but also intends to mark a new chapter for Indian and global archery, putting the spotlight on elite talent from India and around the world in a format that uniquely blends compound and recurve events in the sport, as per a release from APL.

The APL will feature six teams competing in two round-robin phases from October 2 to 11, followed by the semi-finals and the final on October 12.

Round Robin 1 runs from October 2 to 6, with all six teams — Prithviraj Yodhas (Delhi), Mighty Marathas (Maharashtra), Kakatiya Knights (Telangana), Rajputana Royals (Rajasthan), Chero Archers (Jharkhand) and Chola Chiefs (Tamil Nadu) — facing each other in a series of matches scheduled for late evenings.

Round Robin 2 is scheduled for October 7 to 11 in the same format, ensuring each team plays multiple matches against every opponent. The tournament concludes with the knockout stages on October 12, featuring the semi-finals and the final to crown the first Archery Premier League champion.

To be played at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi, the APL will bring together a world-class mix of talent, with India’s leading archers such as Deepika Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam competing alongside international stars, including World No. 1s Mike Schloesser and Andrea Becerra, and Olympians Brady Ellison and Alejandra Valencia.

Sharing enthusiasm over the Archery Premier League’s launch on the Dusshera date, the league’s Director Anil Kamineni said, “There couldn’t be a more symbolic day than Dussehra to launch the APL, a festival rooted in Indian culture. The Archery Premier League is more than just a league; it’s a celebration of India’s legacy, aligned with the vision of Olympic glory,” as quoted from a release by APL.

Backed by top talent, team rivalries, cultural showcases and an entertaining format, the Archery Premier League promises to usher in a new sporting era where tradition transitions into the sporting excellence. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: apl-schedulearchery-premier-leaguechero-archerschola-chiefskakatiya-knightsmighty-marathasprithviraj-yodhasrajputana-royals

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Opts Out of Pre Final Photoshoot, Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take
“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!
Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details
Weekend of surprises in Premier League as Palace stun Liverpool, Brighton sink Chelsea, Brentford beat United; Haaland fires City to glory – What we learned

LATEST NEWS

Selena And Benny’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Revealed: Unpacking Their Billion-Dollar Empire of Beauty, Beats And Big Bucks!
Chhattisgarh Brutality Caught On Cam: Man Openly Whips Sister’s Male Friend With Belt Over Suspicion Of Love Affair, Abuses In Hindi
AI chip designed by IIT innovator unveiled at T-CHIP Semicon Summit
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule
Salman Khan Finally Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap’s Veil Comments, Wants Dabangg Director To ‘Take Some Work’
Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Connecting Him To Rapist Jeffrey Epstein, ‘I REFUSED His…’
Indigo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, MD Issues Red Alert
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported Across City
Karur stampede: Union MoS Suresh Gopi expresses condolences to bereaved families
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule

QUICK LINKS