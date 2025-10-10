LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India’s World Test Championship Run Scorers: Names You Need to Know

Rishabh Pant tops the list of run scorers from India in the World Test Championship sitting at a total of 2,731 runs, followed closely by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Notable prospect Yashasvi Jaiswal is ahead of that group with an average higher than 50, establishing himself as India’s most reliable player in the WTC era.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 10, 2025 18:45:32 IST

The biggest red ball event is the World Test Championship (WTC), which has been introduced in 2019 and serves as an announcement of the best Test team as a league and final by the ICC. This kind of stiff competition has also been experienced by them against India in finalising the 2021 and 2023 editions but they have lost in both years.

India’s World Test Championship(WTC) Run Scorers

One of the key elements of such campaigns has been the number of runs that a player has received in matches in WTC and this is one indicator of a stable performance in the batting field under pressure. The most good names are the Indian heavy weights, and the future talents. At present, Rishabh Pant is the person who has the most runs in WTC events with 2,731 run in 67 innings with maximum of 146 and 43.34 average. The next are Shubman Gill with 2,717, Rohit Sharma with 2,716, Virat Kohli with 2,617, Ravindra Jadeja with 2,505, Yashasvi Jaiswal with 2,418 and KL Rahul with 2,022. The most interesting fact, of course, is that Jaiswal who is 16 years since he debuted in 2023 is the least experienced in the WTC and has an average of over 50 that is why he could have such an average of over 50 in all the years of WTC. He enrolled 214+ indicating that he could score the starts as well as make the colossal innings. The likes of Kohli and others have never fallen short of the average of 35-45 range and it is to make Jaiswal stand out of the crowd in the present times. 

WTC Run Scorer Of India

Of interest also is that the top three that are, Pant, Gill and Rohit are tightly packed together with minimal separations. Pant is violent in wicket keeping batting, Gill is the show biz and Rohit has experience, the three are the pillars of making India strong in batting WTC fixtures. Jadeja as an all rounder is everything and Rahul is solid further on. Though, as yet no Indian batter has achieved the overall top ten in all the nations in the history of WTC, there are some positive aspects in the internal India chart. The youthful batters like Gill and Jaiswal are surging to the top and the old ones are doing well to ensure that the number of runs are very long. As the WTC circles of the oncoming years are hacked into, India would be hoping that one of those batters would break more than that global top ten score. 

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi Locks Up Asia Cup 2025 Trophy In Dubai Office, Refuses To Hand It To India

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 6:45 PM IST
