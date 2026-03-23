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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

Sanju Samson received a thunderous welcome at the CSK ROAR 2026 event at Chepauk. Traded from RR for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, the wicketkeeper-batter was honored by MS Dhoni for his T20 World Cup success.

MSD and Samson in frame. (Credits: CSK)
MSD and Samson in frame. (Credits: CSK)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 23, 2026 13:48:33 IST

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IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

Indian wicketkeeper batter will mark his debut for the five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, soon; however, the cricketer from Kerala already enjoys a lot of popularity and fandom among the fans in Chennai. In the CSK ‘Roar’ event on Sunday, Samson was greeted with chants of Sanju, Sanju signifying a hero’s welcome for him. Samson made his arrival at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium along with other CSK teammates, along with legend MS Dhoni, for CSK’s ROAR 2026.

Samson, who was part of the T20 World Cup squad, made a major contribution to India’s title-winning campaign. His three consecutive power-packed knocks – one while chasing, two while batting first helped India to get over the line.

He got a stunning ovation from the crowd that would rival the one received by Dhoni! He was cheered as if he were a part of the franchise for years.

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CSK also posted a clip of their official X handle on Sunday with the caption, “Anbuden welcome, Sanju Samson”. Check out the clip here:



Samson had moved to CSK in a major deal before the December IPL mini auction after spending 11 years with the Rajasthan Royals. In exchange, Super Kings traded former captain Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the 2008 champions in return.

MS Dhoni To Play Till 60? Thala Responds

At the event, actor Sivakarthikeyan shared the stage with CSK’s 2026 team and encouraged Dhoni to keep playing until he turns 60.

Dhoni responded with a smile, saying: “It will be difficult, but I can try.” The response from Dhoni sent fans into a frenzy. 

MS Dhoni Honours Samson, Dube For T20 WC Exploits

MS Dhoni honoured T20 World Cup winners Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and U-19 winning captain Ayush Mhatre at a CSK pre-season fan event (ROAR 2026) in Chepauk on Sunday.

Dhoni presented special mementoes to the winners during the event, which featured CSK veterans and celebrated the recent T20 World Cup success.

CSK will play their first game in the tournament against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30. 

with inputs from agency

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

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Tags: IPL 2026ms dhoniMS Dhoni CSKMS Dhoni Playing Till 60Sanju Samson CSK Debut

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IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK
IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK
IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK
IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

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