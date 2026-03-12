‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been announced with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture on March 28.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will kickstart their campaign against Lucknow super Giants in Lucknow on April 1. Interestingly, KL Rahul who is now a part of the Capitals has led LSG earlier. The three years that he spent at LSG between 2022 to 2024, Rahul didn’t find much success. He even faced public criticism from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka following a match in IPL 2024.

On the other side, Rishabh Pant who has led DC in the past is now the captain of the Super Giants. He was appointed the skipper ahead of the 2025 edition.

The Capitals will then move back to the base to host Mumbai Indians on April 4 followed by their fixture against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. The team will then fly to Chennai for the much anticipated clash against the Chennai Super Kings on April 11.

DC full schedule for IPL 2026

(Phase 1 Schedule)

April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (Ekana) – 7:30 PM

April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi) – 3:30 PM

April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi) – 7:30 PM

April 11: CSK vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai) -7:30 PM IST

🚨 News 🚨 Presenting the schedule for the first 20 matches of #TATAIPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026 🗓️ Full schedule will be announced once poll dates are announced for three states set to undergo State Assembly elections. More details ▶️… pic.twitter.com/8Iq492v8TE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2026

Delhi Capitals Performance in 2025

The Axar Patel-led side began the proceedings well but lost the plot in the second half. They eventually finished fifth on the points table, falling short of the playoffs by a single point.

DC Add More Firepower

The Delhi Capitals have got in some prominent faces to add more firepower in both the departments. Opener and aggressive batter Prithvi Shaw who had represented the franchise earlier as well is back while DC have also added Nitish Rana who had played for Rajasthan Royals in the last season.

The left-handed batter produced some brilliant performances in the Delhi Premier League in the last edition.

In-form fast bowler Auqib Nabi has also joined the squad and is expected to replicate the performances he has been putting in the domestic circuit. Nabi who hails from Jammu and Kashmir was a part of the team that lifted the Ranji Trophy this year.

With Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Pathum Nissanka, Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma in the unit, the Capitals’ batting unit looks brilliant. They have equally stable bowling unit as well. Captain Axar himself, Kuldeep Yadav, experienced Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam and in-form Nabi will make their bowling more lethal.

SQUAD

Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parikh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

