LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

The Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in Lucknow. Axar Patel's DC will also face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first phase of the IPL 2026.

DC to face LSG in their first IPL 2026 match. (Photo Credits: X)
DC to face LSG in their first IPL 2026 match. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 12, 2026 00:07:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been announced with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture on March 28. 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will kickstart their campaign against Lucknow super Giants in Lucknow on April 1. Interestingly, KL Rahul who is now a part of the Capitals has led LSG earlier. The three years that he spent at LSG between 2022 to 2024, Rahul didn’t find much success. He even faced public criticism from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka following a match in IPL 2024.

On the other side, Rishabh Pant who has led DC in the past is now the captain of the Super Giants. He was appointed the skipper ahead of the 2025 edition. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Capitals will then move back to the base to host Mumbai Indians on April 4 followed by their fixture against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. The team will then fly to Chennai for the much anticipated clash against the Chennai Super Kings on April 11. 

DC full schedule for IPL 2026
(Phase 1 Schedule)

April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (Ekana) – 7:30 PM

April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi) – 3:30 PM

April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi) – 7:30 PM

April 11: CSK vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai) -7:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Performance in 2025

The Axar Patel-led side began the proceedings well but lost the plot in the second half. They eventually finished fifth on the points table, falling short of the playoffs by a single point. 

DC Add More Firepower

The Delhi Capitals have got in some prominent faces to add more firepower in both the departments. Opener and aggressive batter Prithvi Shaw who had represented the franchise earlier as well is back while DC have also added Nitish Rana who had played for Rajasthan Royals in the last season.

The left-handed batter produced some brilliant performances in the Delhi Premier League in the last edition. 

In-form fast bowler Auqib Nabi has also joined the squad and is expected to replicate the performances he has been putting in the domestic circuit. Nabi who hails from Jammu and Kashmir was a part of the team that lifted the Ranji Trophy this year. 

With Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Pathum Nissanka, Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma in the unit, the Capitals’ batting unit looks brilliant. They have equally stable bowling unit as well. Captain Axar himself, Kuldeep Yadav, experienced Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam and in-form Nabi will make their bowling more lethal.

SQUAD

Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parikh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Also Read: Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: axar-patelDC vs LSGDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026ipl 2026 schedulekl rahulrishabh pantSanjeev Goenka

RELATED News

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

KKR IPL 2026 Schedule Revealed: Three-Time Champions Kolkata Knight Riders Face Mumbai Indians in Opener — Full Fixtures, Squad And Venues

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Schedule Revealed — Hardik Pandya’s MI Face KKR in Opener, MI vs RCB Clash Confirmed

LATEST NEWS

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Who Were The Two Indians Died During The Merchant Vessel Attack? MEA Reveals Crucial Details Amid West Asia War – Here’s What You Need To Know

Donald Trump Claims He Will Take The Final Call On US-Iran War, Says ‘Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End’ Since ‘Nothing Left To Target’

‘Should Be Avoided’: India Condemns Attack On Thai Cargo Ship In Strait of Hormuz, Warns Against Targeting Civilian Vessels

Kritika Kamra Ditches Lavish Wedding Affair, Marries Actor-Host Gaurav Kapur In Intimate Ceremony; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora Add Glam To Low-Key Event

Amid LPG Crisis, Govt Says ‘India’s Crude Supply Remains Secure’, As Output Increases By 25%, Two LNG Cargoes Head To Country

Is Induction Cooker Cheaper Than Gas Cylinder? Amid LPG Crisis In India, Check Daily Cost Breakdown And Best Budget Options Under Rs 2,000

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Schedule Revealed — Hardik Pandya’s MI Face KKR in Opener, MI vs RCB Clash Confirmed

RCB IPL 2026 Schedule: Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Lock Horns With Sunrisers Hyderabad in Season Opener | Full Fixtures And Squad Revealed

Driver Apprehended After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near White House, Here’s What Really Happened As Secret Service Investigates

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed
‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed
‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed
‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

QUICK LINKS