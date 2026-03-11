LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Jitesh Sharma Didn't Regret Missing India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Jitesh Sharma missed out on being in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. While the omission was disappointing, it allowed him to be with his father during his final days, a moment that now outweighs the sting of the World Cup snub.

Jitesh Sharma is now a part of RCB. (Photo Credits: X)
Jitesh Sharma is now a part of RCB. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 11, 2026 23:20:46 IST

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma missed out on being into the side for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026. While he was there in the reckoning initially, the tweak in the team composition saw him going out of the side. While the snub from the team was disheartening for the right-handed batter, it allowed him spend time to be with his father during his final days. 

His father passed away after a brief illness on February 1. Jitesh admitted that he was a bit disappointed with the omission but it faded away with time. 

“When I got the news of my non-selection, I was a little bit disheartened. I am also a human. I can feel sad and bad. But later on, as time went by, the sad time becomes short,” Jitesh told PTI.

Sharma opened up about his father’s passing, saying being with him in his final days were more important. 

“But later on, my dad got ill. And he passed away on 1st of Feb. So, I was with him for seven days. Afterward, I got to know that my dad needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I didn’t have any sad feeling, any regret or anything for anyone or for myself also. I am not angry or anything,” he added. 

The wicket-keeper explained how he followed the World Cup and also appreciated the team for putting up a great show and eventually lifting up the cup. 

“I was grateful that God gave me the opportunity to stay with my dad for seven days. So, I was able to take care of him. And I enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV at home. It’s a very different feeling. It gives you lots of pressure rather than playing. And I was very happy for the boys.”

He further reflected on the weight of responsibility following his father’s passing. “I can’t forget that thing and I don’t want to forget that thing because he is not there anymore. When you lose your dad, after a few days you get to know that you are now responsible for taking decisions in your family as the elder son.”

“And that’s it – to take care of your mother, brother and family. So, I’m someone who can’t show my feelings to them and can’t be weak in front of them because they are looking at me while playing cricket also. And I have to accept it,” Jitesh added. 

The aggressive batter explained how he is keeping himself motivated to go for his practice and follow his schedule. 

“It hits after some time. I’m not coping with anything. I’m just accepting that my dad is not there anymore. There is a portion of my heart that is empty now. It will be empty till my death because of my dad. And I have learned to carry myself with that sorrow and that hollowness during practice. Because no matter how much I want, I can’t forget that thing. Because it’s your father, right? He is my hero for my life,” he added.

“If he was alive today, he would have told me to go and practice. Don’t worry about me. So I always bring this thing to my mind that if I’m in sorrow or pain, what he would have told me? I think he would have suggested me to go and play the game. And I’m very proud of it.”

Jitesh mentioned Rinku Singh’s example whose father passed away during the T20 World Cup. “That’s the same thing Rinku must have felt. That’s why he was able to come on the ground again. And it’s a very big thing,” he added.

Jitesh Sharma’s Career

Jitesh has played 16 T20Is for India where he has scored 162 runs at a strike-rate of 151.40. In the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batter has represented two franchises– Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

In 55 IPL matches, Jitesh has 991 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 157.05. He was a part of the PBKS unit for three years, from 2022 to 2024 before joining RCB in 2025. The franchise won the trophy in that edition and will come into the IPL 2026 as the defending champions. 

Jitesh played 15 matches for RCB where he notched up 261 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 176.35. 

He chipped in with a crucial knock of 24 runs in 10 deliveries and also smashed a couple of maximums and as many boundaries during RCB’s innings of 190/9 in 20 overs in the finale against his former team PBKS. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 11:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS