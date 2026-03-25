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Home > Sports News > KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0

KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0

Kolkata Knight Riders retired Andre Russell’s iconic No. 12 jersey at Knights Unplugged 3.0 ahead of IPL 2026. The Caribbean all-rounder, now KKR’s power coach, was honoured for his legacy, while Rinku Singh was named vice-captain.

Kolkata Knight Riders paid a tribute to Andre Russell by retiring his jersey. Image Credit X/@KKRiders
Kolkata Knight Riders paid a tribute to Andre Russell by retiring his jersey. Image Credit X/@KKRiders

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 25, 2026 10:53:57 IST

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KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0

In remembrance of Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell, the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced on Tuesday that they will retire jersey number 12. Rinku Singh was named the team’s vice-captain at the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event, where the decision was made public.

On November 30 of last year, Russell declared his resignation from the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder announced that he will become the new “Power Coach” for the KKR in 2026, joining the team’s support staff. 

Russell appeared in 140 IPL matches, amassing 2,651 runs—including 12 fifties—and collecting 123 wickets, including one five-wicket haul. Before joining KKR in the 2014 auction, he made his IPL debut in 2012 for the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals).

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He received two Purple and Gold titles in 2014 and 2024. During this period, Russell was also named IPL MVP twice, in 2015 and 2019. On March 29 in Mumbai, KKR will begin their campaign against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI). 

Andre Russell’s Role at KKR

In November 2025, Andre Russell announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League as a player. He took over the role of power coach at KKR. Talking about the transition from being a player to coach, Russell said, “I don’t think it has affected my mindset. It is more about coming and giving back to all the guys I have played with and against. I just feel very good about coming back and giving back to the guys.”

Russell was part of the KKR teams that won the title in 2014 and 2024. Despite playing in just two games in 2014, his all-around performances in 15 games in 2024 helped KKR win the trophy. Russell took 19 wickets at an average of 15.52 that season while scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 185 in nine innings.

Rinku Singh named vice-captain



In the Knight Unplugged 3.0 event, KKR named Indian star Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for the upcoming season. Rinku has been a prominent member of the Knight Riders squad for the last three years. The left-handed batter joined the franchise in 2018 and has since been playing for the three-time champions. His breakout season came in 2023, when Rinku scored 474 runs in only 14 innings, averaging close to 60 while striking at 149.52. The 2023 season also saw him hitting five sixes off the final five balls against Yash Dayal at the Narendra Modi Stadium to win the clash against the Gujarat Titans. 

Also Read: ‘IPL Bigger Than NBA and Premier League’: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praises After Record Sale of RR and RCB Before IPL 2026

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Tags: Andre RussellEden GardensiplIPL 2026Jersey retiredKKRkolkataKolkata Knight Ridersrinku singhRussellRussell Power coachwest indies

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KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0

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KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0
KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0
KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0
KKR Retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 Jersey: IPL 2026 Franchise Honours West Indies Legend at Knights Unplugged 3.0

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