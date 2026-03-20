IPL 2026: Massive Boost For Kolkata Knight Riders As Rs 18 Crore Sri Lankan Bowler Declared Fit to Join The Team

There is no doubt that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been severely affected by player unavailability ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. In their pace department, the three-time champions would be losing out on Mustafizur Rahman and Harshit Rana. Their marquee buy from the auction, Matheesha Pathirana, too, injured himself during the T20 World Cup 2026. However, after days of speculation over his availability, the Sri Lankan pacer has been declared fit to join KKR ahead of IPL 2026.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board was monitoring the player’s development. Until yesterday, there were reports that Pathirana’s flights to India were being booked and then cancelled daily because the national board refused to grant him clearance. With the pacer now having completed the necessary rehab, officials from SLC have decided to declare him fit to play in the league.

Pathirana is Fit After Hamstring Injury

Maatheesha Pathirana suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Sri Lanka against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026. The pacer did not take any further part in the tournament and was sidelined as Sri Lanka failed to make it past the Super 8 stage. Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Bandula Dissanayake, while talking to the PTI, confirmed that the 23-year-old pacer is fit to play in the IPL.

“As far as I know, he’s fit, and we have given him NOC to participate in the IPL, that’s all I know at this point of time,” Dissanayake said.

KKR Tasked With Monitoring Pathirana’s Fitness

Even though Pathirana has been declared fit to play, the Knight Riders have been advised by the board to keep a track of his fitness and readiness before sending him out on the field. Dissanayake further added, “He has completed rehab and he is fit. But the franchise will be tasked to assess his readiness. At the moment we don’t know anything about that. As far as we know he is fit and ready to join IPL.”

The Knight Riders would not want to rush the pacer, given that an escalation to his injury could seriously hamper their chances of performing in the upcoming season.

When will Matheesha Pathirana join KKR?

Having been declared fit, there is no guarantee as to when the Sri Lankan pacer will join the franchise. The Knight Riders are currently grouped in Kolkata as they have begun their training before the upcoming season. They will be leaving for Mumbai on the 20th of March for their opening fixture against the five-time champions.

Kolkata Knight Riders schedule

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: 29th March, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2nd April, 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: 6th April, 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: 9th April, 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens

Also Read: IPL 2026 Injury List: From Harshit Rana to Josh Hazlewood – Full List of Ruled-Out And Doubtful Players | In Pics