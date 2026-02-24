IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took to social media platforms to unveil a new logo for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. LSG, being one of the newer teams are yet to establish a fan base for itself. This meant that a new logo was not taken well by the fans as they were subjected to trolling on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

During a media release, LSG called the new logo “a symbol that carries the spirit of this city, this state, and every fan who has stood by the team from the very beginning.” While the intention behind the unveiling of the new logo might have been to get a positive response, it proved to be completely different. The fans trolled the franchise for constant changes in their jerseys and logos, which, unfortunately, have not been accompanied by much success on the field.

LSG gets compared to PBKS and DC





Among the original eight teams, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) remain the only franchises to have never won the Indian Premier League title. The two north Indian sides have not only changed their jerseys and logos but also changed their names. PBKS was formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, while DC was introduced in the league as Delhi Daredevils.

Lack of creativity called out

Their really trying to copy every other team now. Looks like a generic mobile game app logo lol — SKH (@Skh9864) February 24, 2026





Multiple accounts called out Lucknow Super Giants for the lack of creativity in their logo. Fans believed that it looked like a generic mobile app logo, and also called out for the similarities to logos of other IPL teams.

Fans get creative with their own logos

I’m not a professional graphic designer, but whatever designing skills I have, I’ve created two concept logos for Lucknow Super Giants that are far better than their new logo. pic.twitter.com/63mqI7Cgdk — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) February 24, 2026













Fans took to social media platforms to showcase their creativity by making their own version of the logos.

I asked gemini to create a logo for lsg

Here is what i got

What are your thoughts? Is it better than the current logo introduced by Lsg? #LSG #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/TYqSJIsJmz — Mr. Penguin (@Mr_penguin99) February 24, 2026







The fans created AI-generated logos and compared those to the official logo.