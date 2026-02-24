LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took to social media platforms to unveil their new logo for IPL 2026. However, the team faced trolling and backlash from fans on X.

Lucknow Super Giants unveils new logo for IPL 2026. (Image Credit: X/@LucknowIPL)
Lucknow Super Giants unveils new logo for IPL 2026. (Image Credit: X/@LucknowIPL)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 24, 2026 18:45:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took to social media platforms to unveil a new logo for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. LSG, being one of the newer teams are yet to establish a fan base for itself. This meant that a new logo was not taken well by the fans as they were subjected to trolling on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

During a media release, LSG called the new logo “a symbol that carries the spirit of this city, this state, and every fan who has stood by the team from the very beginning.” While the intention behind the unveiling of the new logo might have been to get a positive response, it proved to be completely different. The fans trolled the franchise for constant changes in their jerseys and logos, which, unfortunately, have not been accompanied by much success on the field. 

LSG gets compared to PBKS and DC



Among the original eight teams, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) remain the only franchises to have never won the Indian Premier League title. The two north Indian sides have not only changed their jerseys and logos but also changed their names. PBKS was formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, while DC was introduced in the league as Delhi Daredevils. 

Lack of creativity called out



Multiple accounts called out Lucknow Super Giants for the lack of creativity in their logo. Fans believed that it looked like a generic mobile app logo, and also called out for the similarities to logos of other IPL teams. 

Fans get creative with their own logos



Fans took to social media platforms to showcase their creativity by making their own version of the logos. 



The fans created AI-generated logos and compared those to the official logo. 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 6:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplIPL 2026LSGLucknow Super Giants

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 24: Latest Standings as England Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semis- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt As England Become First Team to Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Pakistan In Super 8 Clash

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Historic Harry Brook Ton Stuns Pakistan, Sends England Marching Into Semis

‘Vintage Shaheen’ — Fans Erupt as Shaheen Shah Afridi Scripts Four-Wicket Comeback vs England In T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

LATEST NEWS

The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines In A Daring Adventure Full Of Deadly Secrets, Hidden Dangers, And A Shocking Twist You Didn’t See Coming

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

US Military Threatens Anthropic With Severe Consequences, Issues Fresh ‘Removal’ Deadline | Know Why Claude AI’s Creator Is In Trouble

‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

‘No Income Tax Anymore? Donald Trump Drops Big Claim On Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Setback- Here’s What POTUS Said During State Of Union Address

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Logo Reveal Backfires, Fans React With Hilarious Memes

QUICK LINKS