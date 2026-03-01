LIVE TV
IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin To Become Chennai Super Kings' Bowling Coach? Franchise Drops Massive Hint

Published: March 1, 2026 20:39:49 IST

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) title winners have thrown a massive hint about Ravichandran Ashwin’s appointment as the bowling coach ahead of the 2026 edition. In a story published on the franchise’s Instagram handle, Ashwin’s picture was surfaced as it was written, “Superfans, guess who?’

Ravichandran Ashwin started and finished his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer had begun his IPL career with the Yellow Army in the 2009 edition hosted by South Africa and played an instrumental role in their title victory in 2010 and 2011. Ashwin is still the third-highest wicket-taker for the Super Kings, picking up 127 wickets in 130 matches at 24.62 alongside an outstanding economy rate of 6.82. The veteran cricketer was bought for ₹9.75 crore by the franchise ahead of IPL 2025 but delivered a forgettable performance, managing only seven scalps in nine appearances at 40.42 while maintaining an economy rate of 9.12. As a result, he had announced his retirement from IPL cricket.

Several reports have claimed that the CSK legend is set to be announced as their bowling coach. However, no formal announcement has been made yet.

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, the Super Kings had endured a forgettable outing in the previous season, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in IPL history. With Ruturaj Gaikwad getting ruled out of the tournament midway due to an elbow injury, MS Dhoni took charge of the side but could not do enough to take them to the playoffs.

The Super Kings have made some big purchases in the IPL 2026 auction, notably acquiring Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for ₹14.20 crore. The retained players were Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 8:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS