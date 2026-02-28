LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says ‘David Did Defeat Goliath’ In 2016

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says 'David Did Defeat Goliath' In 2016

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy highly optimistic of beating India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash.

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says 'David Did Defeat Goliath' In 2016. (Image Credits: ICC X)
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says 'David Did Defeat Goliath' In 2016. (Image Credits: ICC X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: February 28, 2026 19:47:38 IST

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says ‘David Did Defeat Goliath’ In 2016

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has sent out a stern warning to Team India as the battle for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 heats up. With the two sides set to lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, the former West Indies skipper asserted that all their soldiers are ready for the high-stakes battle and reminded fans of their win in 2016.

Simple equation for both India and West Indies

Having lost one game each in this edition, the equation is simple for India and West Indies – whoever wins will join South Africa in the semi-finals. Both have also lost only to South Africa in the 20-team tournament. Speaking during the presser, Sammy, who was the captain in 2016, said they will take inspiration from the Proteas to beat Team India. He said, as quoted by Sportstar:

To win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. We are going to play a good game in order to come out victorious. It will still feel like a David and Goliath showdown, but in 2016, David did defeat Goliath, so that’s what I will tell my boys. All my soldiers are ready for battle. South Africa has shown that India is beatable, but you have some extremely good power hitters. Varun (Chakaravarthy) is the number one bowler in T20 cricket. We respect every opposition.”

West Indies yet to lose a T20 World Cup game in Kolkata

Meanwhile, the Caribbeans will take some confidence going into the clash, knowing they are yet to lose a T20 World Cup game in Kolkata. They beat England in the T20 World Cup final in 2016 and defeated Scotland and Italy this year. However, it’s also worth noting that the two-time champions haven’t beaten the Men in Blue in a T20I at the venue.

Team India will take confidence from their massive 72-run win over Zimbabwe after amassing 256/4 in 20 overs.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 7:47 PM IST
Tags: darren sammy

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says ‘David Did Defeat Goliath’ In 2016

QUICK LINKS