PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Dropped For Do-or-Die T20 World Cup 2026 Clash, Memes Flood Social Media With 'Happy Retirement' Jibes

Babar Azam among three changes announced by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha ahead of crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: February 28, 2026 19:48:35 IST

In a massive development ahead of Pakistan’s do-or-die Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, the management has left Babar Azam out of their playing XI. As a result, the right-handed batter, who was once captain and a lock in the playing XI has become a victim of various memes.

Babar Azam has failed to score even a half-century in T20 World Cup 2026

Salman Ali Agha, who was on the losing side of the toss, announced three changes, dropping Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza for Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed. Babar has indeed been poor throughout the tournament and has made scores of 15, 46, 5, and 25 in his four innings. The Lahore-born cricketer consumed 24 balls for his 25 in the previous game against England as it seemingly played a decisive role in Pakistan ending up with a below-par total of 164. The 2009 Champions eventually lost the game by a couple of wickets.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Babar Azam’s omission from the playing XI:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green face an uphill equation if they are to progress to the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026. With Sri Lanka putting Pakistan into bat, the latter must win at least by 64 runs.

With Dasun Shanaka citing dew as a factor in Pallekele, Pakistan will certainly need a 200+ total to further their net run-rate. Should Pakistan fail to do it, New Zealand will go through to the Top 4.

Also Read: EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 7:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS