LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, loud explosions were reportedly heard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr supposed to take the field against Al Fayha, questions are being raised about whether the Portuguese star will play or not.

With explosions being heard in Riyadh, questions arise over Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for Al Nassr. Image Credt: X/@Cristiano
With explosions being heard in Riyadh, questions arise over Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for Al Nassr. Image Credt: X/@Cristiano

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 28, 2026 18:06:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Al-Nassr is going head-to-head with Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal competing for the Saudi Pro League title. The club has significantly improved in the last few games and is on a hot winning streak. There is no doubt over the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has played a huge role in their success in recent times. A win in tonight’s game against Al Fayha could take them to the top of the points table.

However, the Portuguese star is in doubt for their crucial clash against Al Fayha. Unfortunately, for Ronaldo fans, it is not an injury or suspension that could keep him out of the team, but something different altogether. Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, massive explosions are being heard in Saudi Arabia. 

Explosions Heard in Parts of Saudi Arabia

The Israel-Iran war has resulted in explosions in heard in Saudi Arabia’s major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. With Saudi Arabia placed between the two nations engaged in battle, the sound of explosions reaching different cities is natural. Iran has reportedly launched multiple missiles, due to which explosions were heard in Riyadh, as well as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE. 

You Might Be Interested In

Will Ronaldo Play Today’s Crucial Match?

Riyadh is where the Al Nassr team, including Cristiano Ronaldo, lives. The constant sound of explosions not only puts the safety of the football team in doubt but also affects their mental ability.

Even though tonight’s game against Al Fayha is supposed to take place in AL Majma’ah, the loud explosions are being heard in most cities of the country. Ronaldo, having been on a goal-scoring spree, is extremely crucial if Al Nassr has to win the clash. Given the extreme importance of the game as a win could take them to the top of the points table, Ronaldo’s experience and goal-scoring ability could be the differentiating factor between the two sides. The 41-year-old recently etched his name in the record books for Al Nassr by becoming the top goal-scorer for the club. However, whether the legendary goal-scorer will play or not is yet to be known.

Also Read: From Pitch to Power: Cristiano Ronaldo Secures 25% Of UD Almeria In Bold Business Investment

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 6:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: al nassrCr7cristiano ronaldoExplosions Riyadhiranisraelriyadh

RELATED News

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Dropped For Do-or-Die T20 World Cup 2026 Clash, Memes Flood Social Media With ‘Happy Retirement’ Jibes

‘Bat vs Ball Will Decide It’ – WI Legend Picks Key Battle in IND vs WI T20 WC 2026 Clash

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Funny Memes Flood Social Media Before Pakistan’s Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

LATEST NEWS

India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

Middle East War-Like Situation: Meet The Five Powerful Leaders Shaping The Course Of The US And Israel’s War On Iran

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? Check Details

Top IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes On Iran; Took Charge After Hossein Salami’s Death Last Year

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

US, Israel Attack Iran: IDF Shares First Aerial Footage Of Massive Airstrikes Under ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ | Watch

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 2- 8: Check For Your Weekly Direction, Money Issues And Relationship Goals

Death Toll Climbs To 51 After Strike On Girls’ Primary School In Minab, Hormozgan Province; At Least 170 Students Were Inside, 45 Injured

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?
EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?
EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?
EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

QUICK LINKS