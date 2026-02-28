EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Al-Nassr is going head-to-head with Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal competing for the Saudi Pro League title. The club has significantly improved in the last few games and is on a hot winning streak. There is no doubt over the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has played a huge role in their success in recent times. A win in tonight’s game against Al Fayha could take them to the top of the points table.

However, the Portuguese star is in doubt for their crucial clash against Al Fayha. Unfortunately, for Ronaldo fans, it is not an injury or suspension that could keep him out of the team, but something different altogether. Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, massive explosions are being heard in Saudi Arabia.

Explosions Heard in Parts of Saudi Arabia

The Israel-Iran war has resulted in explosions in heard in Saudi Arabia’s major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. With Saudi Arabia placed between the two nations engaged in battle, the sound of explosions reaching different cities is natural. Iran has reportedly launched multiple missiles, due to which explosions were heard in Riyadh, as well as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Will Ronaldo Play Today’s Crucial Match?

Riyadh is where the Al Nassr team, including Cristiano Ronaldo, lives. The constant sound of explosions not only puts the safety of the football team in doubt but also affects their mental ability.

Even though tonight’s game against Al Fayha is supposed to take place in AL Majma’ah, the loud explosions are being heard in most cities of the country. Ronaldo, having been on a goal-scoring spree, is extremely crucial if Al Nassr has to win the clash. Given the extreme importance of the game as a win could take them to the top of the points table, Ronaldo’s experience and goal-scoring ability could be the differentiating factor between the two sides. The 41-year-old recently etched his name in the record books for Al Nassr by becoming the top goal-scorer for the club. However, whether the legendary goal-scorer will play or not is yet to be known.

