IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav as Impact Players? MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene Drops Big Hint

Mumbai Indians’ head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, recently dropped a huge hint regarding the team’s possible impact players ahead of IPL 2026. The Impact Player rule, since its introduction, has been a topic of discussion among fans and experts of the game. Jaywardene believes that the five-time champions could substitute their star batters and two of the most experienced players, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Having a squad boasting many all-rounders, the two T20 World Cup-winning captains are the only players who do not contribute with the ball in hand.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as Impact Players, Jayawardene Explains







Mahela Jayawardene, while appearing on an MI event titled ‘Charcha With Mahela,’ talked about how Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav could be used as impact players when the team is fielding. Citing the existence of multiple all-rounders in the team, Jayawardene talked about how the two batters would not contribute with the ball, and having one of them on the bench would give the skipper another bowling option. “If you look at it, most of our guys are all-rounders, and they do bowl as well. So if the captain needs that option on the field, it’s something that I have to look at and discuss depending on the opposition that we’re playing… The 2 guys who are not all-rounders at the moment are Rohit and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav). So, can you help me with that decision-making process?”

Problem of plenty for MI?

While some of the teams in the Indian Premier League are in the hunt for finding one leader on the field, there is the Mumbai Indians, who have the problem of plenty. Led by Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions have Rohit Sharma among their ranks, who has won the IPL five times as a captain. Suryakumar Yadav is also a crucial part of the team who recently became the first captain to win the T20 World Cup at home as he led India to a record-third T20 World Cup title. Mitchell Santner, who led New Zealand to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, is also a part of the MI team.

Having such leaders on the field could result in a bowler having too many opinions in his ears. All of these players have led their respective national teams to success, barring Hardik Pandya, who has not had an opportunity to lead the Indian team in ICC tournaments or any other major tournaments.

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