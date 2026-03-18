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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

Anil Kumble said Sanju Samson is ideally suited for a vice-captain–style role at CSK. With extensive captaincy experience at Rajasthan Royals, he can support the leadership group, step in if Ruturaj is unavailable, and provide stability.

Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: X)
Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 18, 2026 10:34:38 IST

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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

Former India spinner Anil Kumble has put his weight behind wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson to take up the role of the vice-captain for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will also contribute to the franchise’s fan following. Sanju brings in a lot of captaincy experience with him as he has led Rajasthan Royals in the past before moving to the Super Kings and according to Kumble, Samson would be an ideal man to be current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s deputy. 

“I’m sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise’s fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there’s a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK,” he said.

Kumble further added that it would also help lower down MS Dhoni’s workload who had to take over when Gaikwad was injured. If Sanju is made the vice-captain, then he can don the captain’s arm band if Gaikwad isn’t available. 

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“I think that’s the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a vice-captain. He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that’s something CSK will be looking for. Last year, when Ruturaj was injured, MS had to take over, and previously, when Ravindra Jadeja was also captain, MS Dhoni came back in as captain midway through the season. So there have been some challenges in identifying who the next captain would be for MS. Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things. I wouldn’t be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season. He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS,” Kumble added.

Sanju Samson Moves to CSK

The aggressive opener and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson joined the Super Kings in this edition after a trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals. RR got all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has played for them earlier as well and England’s Sam Curran. As per some reports earlier, MS Dhoni might not play all the games which would mean that Sanju is likely to keep wickets in his absence. 

Sanju Samson’s Recent Form

The right-handed batter will be coming into the IPL 2026 on the back of a scintillating form. Sanju played a very crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph where he struck three half-centuries on the trot. Samson smashed 97* against West Indies in the virtual quarter-final while scored 89 against England in the semis. He got another 89 against New Zealand in the final that eventually helped India win the World Cup. 

This was India’s third T20 World Cup win– most by any team in the history of the game.

Also Read: More Trouble For Bangladesh Cricket Board? Government Set to Launch Fresh Inquiry Over T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 10:34 AM IST
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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

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