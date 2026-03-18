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Home > Sports News > More Trouble For Bangladesh Cricket Board? Government Set to Launch Fresh Inquiry Over T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

More Trouble For Bangladesh Cricket Board? Government Set to Launch Fresh Inquiry Over T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

The Bangladesh government is set to launch a new investigation into the national cricket team’s absence from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket team. (Photo Credits: X)
Bangladesh Cricket team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 18, 2026 09:35:39 IST

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More Trouble For Bangladesh Cricket Board? Government Set to Launch Fresh Inquiry Over T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

The Bangladesh Government is set to launch another investigation into the national cricket team for their absence from the T20 World Cup 2026 that was held in India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh had opted out of the tournament after their demands of moving the venues for their scheduled matches from India to Sri Lanka were rejected by the ICC. 

The Government’s decision has come a day after the Bangladesh Cricket Board had requested the sports ministry to shut an earlier inquiry. It was confirmed by the State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque that a separate committee will be formed to understand whether the withdrawal from the tournament amounted to a failure of sports diplomacy.

“I have already spoken about these issues—why we could not participate in World Cup cricket and where exactly our shortcomings in sports diplomacy lie. These are matters we must thoroughly examine,” he said, as quoted by Cricbuzz. 

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“In my view, we need to further strengthen our sports diplomacy because sports is a platform where, beyond divisions and political ideologies, we can unite as a nation. We must ensure such mistakes are not repeated,” he added. 

Why Bangladesh Withdrew From T20 World Cup 2026?

Bangladesh were slated to feature in the T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. But following Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the IPL 2026 after he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders who bought him for INR 9.2 Cr during the auction. 

Earlier, religious leaders in Ujjain had issued a stark warning to disrupt Indian Premier League (IPL) matches by damaging pitches if Mustafizur Rahman is allowed to participate. Recent incidents in Bangladesh have sparked widespread outrage.

What BCB Said?

BCB had informed ICC that the team won’t travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 citing security concerns in a mail, as reported by NewsX.com earlier. “An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held this afternoon to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India,” the BCB said in a statement.

The demand was eventually rejected by the ICC resulting in Bangladesh’s exit from the marquee event. Scotland replaced the Asian nation in the World Cup. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav as Impact Players? MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene Drops Big Hint

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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More Trouble For Bangladesh Cricket Board? Government Set to Launch Fresh Inquiry Over T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

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