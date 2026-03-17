LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH

IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH

Rohit ‘Hitman’ Sharma set the internet buzzing ahead of IPL 2026 with a monster six in Mumbai Indians’ nets, followed by a cheeky “catch it in the stands” taunt at teammate Shardul Thakur. The viral clip, shared by MI on their official X handle, has fans loving the Hitman’s playful side

Rohit Sharma Shardul Thakur (Image Credits:X)
Rohit Sharma Shardul Thakur (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 17, 2026 13:08:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH

Rohit Sharma is with the Mumbai Indians team as they gear up for the Indian Premier League 2026 with high spirits. According to the schedule, the new season will officially start on March 28, while the five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be launching their campaign by facing Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Rohit, who last played during India’s ODI series against New Zealand in January, is likely to be the main player opening the batting for MI this season.

The experienced opener has already started working out with the team and was even seen batting during a recent practice session. In a clip shared by the franchise on social media, Rohit was seen confidently hitting the ball, including a six off Shardul Thakur, which was followed by a friendly interaction between the two players.

You Might Be Interested In



After a so-so season last year, when he accumulated only 418 runs in 15 matches at an average of 29. 

Last year, Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur were also involved in a light-hearted exchange when Shardul was part of the Lucknow Super Giants camp. Rohit jokingly teased him, saying, “Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai, ghar ka team hai kya?” (Hey hero, coming in now? Is this your home team?), a moment that drew laughs from teammates and quickly went viral among fans.

Last year in separate friendly Banter Rohit and Shardul spotted 

As Rohit Sharma entered the nets, the ever-playful Shardul Thakur teased him, saying, “Rohit Sharma ek hi jan ko milne aata hai ground me – The Lord.”

Rohit, smiling at the jab, replied, “Khudko ‘The Lord’ bol raha hain.”

Not missing a beat, Shardul shot back, “Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam.”

Rohit then turned to Zaheer Khan, greeting him warmly with a hug, “Mr. Khan, how are you man?”

As Rohit Sharma entered the nets, the ever-playful Shardul Thakur teased him, saying, “Rohit Sharma ek hi jan ko milne aata hai ground me – The Lord.” Rohit, smiling at the jab, replied, “Khudko ‘The Lord’ bol raha hain.” Not missing a beat, Shardul shot back, “Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam.” Rohit then turned to Zaheer Khan, greeting him warmly with a hug, “Mr. Khan, how are you man?”

Shardul Thakur IPL 2025 Stats 

In 2025, Shardul Thakur was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement after initially going unsold in the auction. He went on to feature in the Indian Premier League season, claiming 13 wickets in 10 matches, with an economy rate of 11.03 and an average of 28.85.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 1:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplMIMumbai Indiansrohit sharmashardul thakur

RELATED News

RCB Ownership Update IPL 2026: Pai-Led Consortium, EQT–Premji Invest Submit Binding Bids as Adar Poonawalla Exits Race

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi Lash Out At PAK For ‘War Crime’ After Deadly Airstrike Kills 400 In Kabul

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Online And On TV In India?

IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

LATEST NEWS

From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

Motorola Razr 70 To Debut Soon: Dual 50MP Camera, 33W Fast Charging And Octa-Core Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Rain Lashes in Chennai; Check Weather Forecast For Madurai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Other Districts

When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH
IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH
IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH
IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH

QUICK LINKS