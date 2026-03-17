IPL 2026 Viral: Rohit Sharma Hits Monster Six, Trolls Shardul Thakur With ‘Catch It in the Stands’ Sledge — MI Banter Breaks Internet | WATCH

Rohit Sharma is with the Mumbai Indians team as they gear up for the Indian Premier League 2026 with high spirits. According to the schedule, the new season will officially start on March 28, while the five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be launching their campaign by facing Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Rohit, who last played during India’s ODI series against New Zealand in January, is likely to be the main player opening the batting for MI this season.

The experienced opener has already started working out with the team and was even seen batting during a recent practice session. In a clip shared by the franchise on social media, Rohit was seen confidently hitting the ball, including a six off Shardul Thakur, which was followed by a friendly interaction between the two players.

Shaana and Lord’s banter is already here 😂 pic.twitter.com/8SZHCH0hit — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 17, 2026







After a so-so season last year, when he accumulated only 418 runs in 15 matches at an average of 29.

Last year, Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur were also involved in a light-hearted exchange when Shardul was part of the Lucknow Super Giants camp. Rohit jokingly teased him, saying, “Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai, ghar ka team hai kya?” (Hey hero, coming in now? Is this your home team?), a moment that drew laughs from teammates and quickly went viral among fans.

Last year in separate friendly Banter Rohit and Shardul spotted

As Rohit Sharma entered the nets, the ever-playful Shardul Thakur teased him, saying, “Rohit Sharma ek hi jan ko milne aata hai ground me – The Lord.”

Rohit, smiling at the jab, replied, “Khudko ‘The Lord’ bol raha hain.”

Not missing a beat, Shardul shot back, “Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam.”

Rohit then turned to Zaheer Khan, greeting him warmly with a hug, “Mr. Khan, how are you man?”

As Rohit Sharma entered the nets, the ever-playful Shardul Thakur teased him, saying, “Rohit Sharma ek hi jan ko milne aata hai ground me – The Lord.” Rohit, smiling at the jab, replied, “Khudko ‘The Lord’ bol raha hain.” Not missing a beat, Shardul shot back, “Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam.” Rohit then turned to Zaheer Khan, greeting him warmly with a hug, “Mr. Khan, how are you man?”

Shardul Thakur IPL 2025 Stats

In 2025, Shardul Thakur was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement after initially going unsold in the auction. He went on to feature in the Indian Premier League season, claiming 13 wickets in 10 matches, with an economy rate of 11.03 and an average of 28.85.

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