LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

Manoj Badale's Emerging Media Ventures holds around 65 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals as per reports, with minority investors including American investment management firm RedBird Capital Partners ( around 15 per cent stake) and Fox Corporation's Lachlan Murdoch, among others.

Rajasthan Royals Photo: ANI
Rajasthan Royals Photo: ANI

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 17, 2026 12:54:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

The bids have been submitted for Rajasthan Royals and as per reports, Aditya Birla Group with David Blitzer, Kal Somani with Rob Walton, Times of India Group and Capri Global are the four parties who have shown interest. The owner of the Rajasthan franchise, Manoj Badale, had been exploring a majority stake sale.

There were also reports earlier that KKR is interested to buy a huge share of stakes in RCB or RR. KKR though is not the Kolkata-based franchise but it refers to global private equity investment firm KKR and Blackstone who are a major player in the business world. 

According to Reuters report, two banking sources had confirmed about KKR’s strong interest in acquiring one of RCB or RR. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Royals who had won the first IPL had been targeting a valuation of $1 billion plus, with The Raine Group roped in as the sell-side advisor. The same suitors may evince interest in both Rajasthan Royals and RCB, the report highlighted, as per a report in Moneycontrol in December 2025. 

Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media Ventures holds around 65 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals as per reports, with minority investors including American investment management firm RedBird Capital Partners ( around 15 per cent stake) and Fox Corporation’s Lachlan Murdoch, among others.

Is Lalit Modi Returning Back to IPL?

There were reports that former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi might return back to Indian Premier League in a different capacity. The bidders who had been shortlisted were- A consortium led by Aditya Birla Group and investor David Blitzer, a group led by Satyan Gajwani, a consortium involving Kal Somani and former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi and a group led by Adar Poonawalla.

The IPL had become the most valuable commercial property within just a few seasons after its launch in 2008. However, some serious allegations of financial irregularities and regulatory breaches were raised against Lalit Modi, leading to his swift suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. 

He later moved to London and has since faced a series of legal and regulatory challenges related to alleged irregularities during his tenure in cricket administration. Despite being removed from the system, Lalit Modi has remained vocal, frequently offering sharp commentary on the business and governance of the game.

Also Read: RCB Ownership Update IPL 2026 | Pai-Led Consortium, EQT–Premji Invest Submit Binding Bids as Adar Poonawalla Exits Race

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplIPL 2026rajasthan royalsRR

RELATED News

RCB Ownership Update IPL 2026: Pai-Led Consortium, EQT–Premji Invest Submit Binding Bids as Adar Poonawalla Exits Race

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi Lash Out At PAK For ‘War Crime’ After Deadly Airstrike Kills 400 In Kabul

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Online And On TV In India?

IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

LATEST NEWS

2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

Motorola Razr 70 To Debut Soon: Dual 50MP Camera, 33W Fast Charging And Octa-Core Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Rain Lashes in Chennai; Check Weather Forecast For Madurai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Other Districts

When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry
IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry
IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry
IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

QUICK LINKS