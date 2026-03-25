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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

Ananya Birla trends online after Royal Challengers Bengaluru ownership change; fans compare her to Kavya Maran. RCB face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

Kavya Maran and Ananya Birla (Image Credits:X)
Kavya Maran and Ananya Birla (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 25, 2026 16:03:56 IST

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IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

Ananya Birla has emerged as a trending topic on social media following the change in ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026. The franchise was acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group in a deal valued at approximately ₹16,700 crore, marking a major transition from Diageo. While Aryaman Vikram Birla is set to take over as chairman, much of the online buzz centres on his sister, Ananya, and the possibility of her becoming a visible face of the team.

Across platforms like X and Instagram, fans are speculating about Ananya Birla’s potential public role with RCB, drawing comparisons with Kavya Maran of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who is frequently seen supporting her team at matches. This reflects a growing IPL fan culture where owners and team representatives play an active part in the franchise’s public identity.

Here is How Fans Reacted on Social Media

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar will captain RCB as they aim to defend their historic title, while Ishan Kishan will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener.

Also Read: Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

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IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

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IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match
IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match
IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match
IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

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