IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

Ananya Birla has emerged as a trending topic on social media following the change in ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026. The franchise was acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group in a deal valued at approximately ₹16,700 crore, marking a major transition from Diageo. While Aryaman Vikram Birla is set to take over as chairman, much of the online buzz centres on his sister, Ananya, and the possibility of her becoming a visible face of the team.

Across platforms like X and Instagram, fans are speculating about Ananya Birla’s potential public role with RCB, drawing comparisons with Kavya Maran of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who is frequently seen supporting her team at matches. This reflects a growing IPL fan culture where owners and team representatives play an active part in the franchise’s public identity.

Here is How Fans Reacted on Social Media

Let me introduce the new owner of RCB ‘ Ananya Birla ‘ who can eat 100 kavya maran in breakfast

She is truly the definition of beauty with brain 🤌❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/fXhF3cdeWe — Param 07 (@Param0712) March 25, 2026

It’s over for Kavya Maran.

Ananya Birla , owner of RCB is the prettiest face of IPL ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MKm0NrEWxe — Semper Fi (@SemperFiMessi) March 25, 2026

She is the new Owner of RCB

Lady Owners are becoming a trend now in IPL previously Preity Zinta and Kavya Maran

Now Ananya Mangalam Birla pic.twitter.com/BfRy0FJpth — Cric Banisa (@CricBanisa) March 24, 2026 Kavya Maran, Pretty Zinta who?

We have new hot chic Ananya Birla in the house 😍 pic.twitter.com/c8SfWoE7hi — Jash (@JashViratian149) March 24, 2026

Deshdrohi Kavya Maran se dosti khatm 😤 Aditya Birla Group ki Ananya Birla is my best friend now 😌 See you at Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches at Chinnaswamy 🙌🏻 https://t.co/UHS8mQRf4C pic.twitter.com/3IsX3f9sqV — Aaraam Pasand (@aaraam_pasand) March 24, 2026





Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar will captain RCB as they aim to defend their historic title, while Ishan Kishan will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener.

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