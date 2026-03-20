IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pre-season camp at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium began on a very energetic note this Friday, March 20, but the shocking news of a major star missing out resulted in shattering the fanbase. The speedster Yash Dayal was absent as the team made their initial steps towards their final preparations for the 2026 season.

The 27-year-old pacers non-appearance is notable as he is currently involved in two distressing legal disputes. Dayal is said to be charged with serious criminal offences in two different states, one of the charges being a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Season of Legal Turmoil

Dayal’s name in controversies first came out into the open in the early part of 2025. An FIR was lodged in Ghaziabad against the cricketer for supposedly physically abusing the complainant under the pretext of marriage. Despite the Allahabad High Court, having given him interim protection, a second, very serious charge was brought up soon after in Jaipur.