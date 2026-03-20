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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

Fast bowler Yash Dayal was a notable absentee from the RCB pre-season camp on March 20. Explore the latest updates on the FIR under the POCSO Act, the Jaipur and Ghaziabad legal cases, and why RCB has removed his image from the team bus ahead of IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation. Photo: ANI
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 20, 2026 22:46:34 IST

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IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pre-season camp at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium began on a very energetic note this Friday, March 20, but the shocking news of a major star missing out resulted in shattering the fanbase. The speedster Yash Dayal was absent as the team made their initial steps towards their final preparations for the 2026 season.

The 27-year-old pacers non-appearance is notable as he is currently involved in two distressing legal disputes. Dayal is said to be charged with serious criminal offences in two different states, one of the charges being case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Season of Legal Turmoil

Dayal’s name in controversies first came out into the open in the early part of 2025. An FIR was lodged in Ghaziabad against the cricketer for supposedly physically abusing the complainant under the pretext of marriage. Despite the Allahabad High Court, having given him interim protection, a second, very serious charge was brought up soon after in Jaipur.

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He was arrested in Rajasthan for raping a minor under the POCSO Act. In January 2026, the High Court of Rajasthan gave him temporary stay on his arrest, provided that he would cooperate with the police. Despite these troubles, Dayal’s private life kept happening; he tied the knot with content creator Shweta Pundir on 4th February, 2026.

Franchise Silence and Public Outcry

RCB’s move to keep Dayal with a 5-crore contract for 2026 season after he was one of their main men in the title-winning 2025 campaign has led to an intense public backlash. People who are against this have reminded the examples in sports where players who have been accused of a serious crime like this are being suspended till the court comes up with a verdict. Friday night came and went, and yet RCB management has kept a stoic silence, giving no official comment on Dayal’s status and whereabouts. Season opener is almost upon us, so the question is: is this tactical delay or is it the start of a silent exit for the troubled bowler?  

RCB full squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Otswal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.

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Tags: Allahabad High CourtBCCI Centre of ExcellenceCricket legal newsGhaziabad exploitation caseIndian Premier League controversiesIndirapuram police stationIPL 2026IPL 2026 retentionsJaipur minor rape caseRajasthan High Court interim protectionrcbRCB team bus controversyRCB training camp 2026Royal Challengers BengaluruUPCAyash dayalYash Dayal FIRYash Dayal missingYash Dayal POCSO ActYash Dayal Shweta Pundir wedding

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IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

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IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

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IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

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