LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history after KKR signed him for ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. The Australian all-rounder expressed excitement about joining Kolkata and playing at Eden Gardens.

Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player. (Photo: X)
Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 16, 2025 19:05:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green made history in the IPL Auction 2026 when he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering price of ₹25.20 crores, making him the costliest overseas purchase in IPL history.

In this bidding frenzy, KKR edged out RR and CSK in a closely fought auction, going on to break the previous foreign record of ₹24.75 crores, which was paid to Mitchell Starc in the previous 2024 auction.

Cameron Green’s First Impressions After Joining KKR

Not long after this auction, Green expressed his enthusiasm through a video posted by the franchise.



“Hey KKR fans, it’s Cameron Green here. I’m so excited to be a part of Kolkata for this year’s IPL. To get down to the Eden Gardens and experience that atmosphere-I hope it’s a great year for us. See you soon. Ami KKR,” Green said.

The news spread like wildfire within the KKR fan base, adding to the frenzy generated by the left-hander’s record deal.

Fierce Bidding War: How KKR Landed Cameron Green

The bidding for Green started with the Mumbai Indians, despite having a small budget. Soon after, the Rajasthan Royals and KKR joined the process, making the bidding quite competitive.

After Royals pulled out at ₹13.60 crores, CSK entered the fray, and the bidding touched a number above ₹18 crores. Then, a thrilling race between CSK and KKR started, and eventually, the bidding reached ₹25.20 crores, and the player got picked by KKR.

Worth pointing out is that Green received 117 bids, the highest number recorded for any individual in any IPL auction, eclipsing 103 bids that former Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer had established.

Third Most Expensive Player in IPL History

While Green is now the costliest overseas signing, he is the third most expensive player overall in IPL history.

  • Rishabh Pant – ₹27 crore (Lucknow Super Giants, 2025)

  • Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

  • Cameron Green – ₹25.20 crore (KKR, 2026)

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Why Will Cameron Green Only Pocket Rs.18 Crore Despite Being Sold For Rs.25.2 Crore? Here’s What You Need To Know About The Big Twist

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 7:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cameron GreenCameron Green KKRCameron Green newsKKR

RELATED News

Why Has A French Court Asked PSG To Pay More Than Rs. 600 Crore To Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid’s Star Player’s Legal Battle Explained

IPL 2026 Auction: THIS Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Known As Baramulla Express Gets Sold For 28 Times His Base Price, Who Is He?

Who Are Prashant Veer And Kartik Sharma? MS Dhoni’s CSK Goes Big On Young Uncapped Players As They Get Sold For Rs. 14.20 Crore Each During IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: From Cameron Green And Prashant Veer To Sarfaraz Khan And Prithvi Shaw, Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players Here

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

LATEST NEWS

‘Zero Tolerance To Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar’s BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

KP Group & IIM Ahmedabad Celebrate Graduation of 28 Leaders from a First-of-its-Kind 11-Month Executive Programme

IIM Calcutta opens admissions to 16th batch of Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals: A Transformative Journey to C-Suite Roles

New Year Gift From Jio: Get 2.5GB Data, Free Calling, Google Gemini And OTT At Only ₹10 Per Day

PBPartners Launches New Experience Center in Delhi

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

Bomb Explodes During Making: CPI(M) Activist Injured in Kannur

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

Russia School Attack Caught On Cam: 15-Year-Old Attacks School Children With Knife, One Student Killed, Several Injured

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…
IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…
IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…
IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

QUICK LINKS