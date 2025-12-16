IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green made history in the IPL Auction 2026 when he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering price of ₹25.20 crores, making him the costliest overseas purchase in IPL history.

In this bidding frenzy, KKR edged out RR and CSK in a closely fought auction, going on to break the previous foreign record of ₹24.75 crores, which was paid to Mitchell Starc in the previous 2024 auction.

Cameron Green’s First Impressions After Joining KKR

Not long after this auction, Green expressed his enthusiasm through a video posted by the franchise.

First words from our 🆕 Knight 🎙️😍 pic.twitter.com/Qmg80QksXj — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 16, 2025







“Hey KKR fans, it’s Cameron Green here. I’m so excited to be a part of Kolkata for this year’s IPL. To get down to the Eden Gardens and experience that atmosphere-I hope it’s a great year for us. See you soon. Ami KKR,” Green said.

The news spread like wildfire within the KKR fan base, adding to the frenzy generated by the left-hander’s record deal.

Fierce Bidding War: How KKR Landed Cameron Green

The bidding for Green started with the Mumbai Indians, despite having a small budget. Soon after, the Rajasthan Royals and KKR joined the process, making the bidding quite competitive.

After Royals pulled out at ₹13.60 crores, CSK entered the fray, and the bidding touched a number above ₹18 crores. Then, a thrilling race between CSK and KKR started, and eventually, the bidding reached ₹25.20 crores, and the player got picked by KKR.

Worth pointing out is that Green received 117 bids, the highest number recorded for any individual in any IPL auction, eclipsing 103 bids that former Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer had established.

Third Most Expensive Player in IPL History

While Green is now the costliest overseas signing, he is the third most expensive player overall in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant – ₹27 crore (Lucknow Super Giants, 2025)

Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

Cameron Green – ₹25.20 crore (KKR, 2026)

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Why Will Cameron Green Only Pocket Rs.18 Crore Despite Being Sold For Rs.25.2 Crore? Here’s What You Need To Know About The Big Twist