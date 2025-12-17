LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

The IPL Auction 2026 once again highlighted the league’s massive financial growth, tracing the evolution of record-breaking buys from MS Dhoni in 2008 to recent high-value signings. Rising franchise budgets and fierce bidding wars have pushed player prices to new heights over the years, reflecting the IPL’s expanding commercial power and global appeal.

IPL 2026 auction Photo: ANI.
IPL 2026 auction Photo: ANI.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 17, 2025 11:59:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

The IPL Auction 2026 made history once again by bringing in another record buy, which is now the most significantly expensive player from 2008 to 2026. The change of ownership of MS Dhoni in the starting game to that of Cameron Green and Rishabh Pant in the latest ones depicts that the franchises’ amounts have increased significantly. 

 

Big Money Evolution (2008–2026)

The very first IPL auction in 2008 started off with MS Dhoni, the first player being sold at a price of around ₹9.5 crore, which was bid by Chennai Super Kings. This not only influenced the future auctions but also made future years very tough, as the competition among large franchises began. 

 

With the passage of time, the graph of pre-auction prices jumped significantly, as franchises’ budgets increased. The fiscal power of the IPL was such that in 2024–2025, the ceilings of auction prices were redefined first by Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore) and then by Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore to LSG), thereby proving the IPL’s ability to create high economic demand.

 

New Heights in 2026

At the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi, the Kolkata Knight Riders selected Cameron Green (Australian all-rounder) with the highest bid at the event: ₹25.20 crores, which was the record price for any non-Indian player at the IPL, and an indication of how much teams are beginning to place faith in new Indian talent, including two uncapped players.

 

Most Expensive IPL players (select years)

Year Player Team Price (₹ crore)
2008 MS Dhoni CSK 9.5
2011 Gautam Gambhir KKR 14.9
2015 Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils 16
2024 Mitchell Starc KKR 24.75
2025 Rishabh Pant LSG 27
2026 Cameron Green KKR 25.2

Also read: IPL Auction 2026: From Auqib Nabi, Prashant Veer to Kartik Sharma- Top 5 Costliest Uncapped Players

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 11:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: costliest IPL buysIPL 2008 to 2026IPL auction 2026IPL auction historyIPL big-money playersMost expensive IPL playersMS Dhoni auctionrecord IPL bids

RELATED News

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised Suddenly: Fans Shocked, Here’s The Real Reason Behind Cricket Star’s Unexpected Health Scare

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Who Is Mallika Sagar? The Face Of IPL Auctions And A Woman Of Many Firsts – A Look At Her Journey, Husband, Net Worth & More

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

LATEST NEWS

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

What Is Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Doing Now? Launches YouTube Channel, Issues Scam Alert For Fans Nationwide

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

DDA Delhi Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: How Govt Employees Can Buy Discounted Flats in Delhi

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Puts Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In A Fix: Send Troops Or Risk US Fury?

IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List
IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List
IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List
IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

QUICK LINKS