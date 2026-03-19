LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Border 2 OTT Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

Iran will boycott the USA but not the FIFA World Cup 2026. FA President Mehdi Taj confirms "Team Melli" seeks to relocate group matches to Mexico due to safety concerns and political tensions. Read the full details on FIFA’s stance and Iran’s training camp in Turkey.

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms. Photo: X
Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 19, 2026 22:50:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

The Iranian Football Federation has made its position crystal clear: while “Team Melli” has no intention of withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they are equally firm about their refusal to step onto United States soil. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the sporting and diplomatic worlds, Iranian FA President Mehdi Taj confirmed that the team will seek to play its matches outside of U.S. borders.

“We Will Boycott America”

Speaking in a video released via the Fars news agency, Taj clarified that the target of their protest is the host nation, not the tournament itself. “We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup,” Taj stated firmly. He added that while preparations are continuing at full throttle, the team will not travel to the U.S. due to escalating geopolitical tensions and safety concerns.

The 2026 World Cup, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, had originally placed all three of Iran’s group-stage matches in American cities. However, since late February 2026, tensions between Tehran and Washington have reached a breaking point, leading Iran to demand a venue relocation.

You Might Be Interested In

Safety Concerns and Political Messaging

The situation intensified following remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that while the Iranian team was technically “welcome,” it might not be “appropriate” for them to attend, citing potential risks to their “life and safety.” Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali echoed these fears, labeling the U.S. a “corrupt government” and claiming that participation under current conditions was “impossible.” Taj has since used these high-level safety warnings as leverage to push FIFA for a switch to Mexico.

Mexico’s Openness vs. FIFA’s Firm Stance

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has signaled that her country—a co-host of the tournament—is open to hosting Iran’s matches, noting that Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with all nations. However, FIFA has so far remained immovable. In a recent statement, the governing body reiterated that the schedule shall remain unchanged.

Despite the uncertainty, Iran’s preparations remain on track. The squad is currently stationed at a training camp in Antalya, Turkey, where they are scheduled to play friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica—fixtures that were relocated from Jordan due to regional instability. For now, FIFA is standing firm, leaving Iran in a peculiar position: qualified, preparing, and determined to compete, but unwilling to step onto U.S. soil.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Antalya Training CampfifaFIFA World Cup 2026Football newsInternational FootballiranMehdi TajmexicoSports DiplomacyTeam MelliUSAWorld Cup Boycott

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Rajasthan Royals as ₹2.4 Crore All-Rounder Suffers Groin Injury, Doubtful for Season | Details Inside

IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

WI-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20I Series In India, US, Caribbean, Check TV Channel & Match Timings

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

‘KL Rahul, Axar Patel Changed my Game’: Ashutosh Sharma Opens up on Delhi Capitals Role | IPL 2026 Exclusive

LATEST NEWS

Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 In India: Festival On March 21 As Shawwal Moon Not Sighted, Ramadan Extended To 30 Days

US-Israel Divide Deepens As Trump Eyes Quick End to Iran War, Netanyahu Pushes Broader Agenda, Claims New Report

India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

Border 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Sunny Deol’s Epic War Drama? Check Key Details Here

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Kerala To Celebrate Festival On Friday After Shawwal Moon Sighting, Markets See Last-Minute Rush

Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests

Brent Crude Prices Today: Barrel Crosses $110 As Gulf Energy Hubs Come Under Attack Amid Raging Middle East War, Check Latest Oil Rates Here

‘KL Rahul, Axar Patel Changed my Game’: Ashutosh Sharma Opens up on Delhi Capitals Role | IPL 2026 Exclusive

KKR’s Rs 18 Crore Star In Doubt For IPL 2026? ‘Tickets Being Booked, Cancelled Daily’ — Mystery Deepens Over Sri Lanka Bowler

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms
Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms
Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms
Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

QUICK LINKS