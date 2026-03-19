Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

The Iranian Football Federation has made its position crystal clear: while “Team Melli” has no intention of withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they are equally firm about their refusal to step onto United States soil. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the sporting and diplomatic worlds, Iranian FA President Mehdi Taj confirmed that the team will seek to play its matches outside of U.S. borders.

“We Will Boycott America”

Speaking in a video released via the Fars news agency, Taj clarified that the target of their protest is the host nation, not the tournament itself. “We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup,” Taj stated firmly. He added that while preparations are continuing at full throttle, the team will not travel to the U.S. due to escalating geopolitical tensions and safety concerns.

The 2026 World Cup, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, had originally placed all three of Iran’s group-stage matches in American cities. However, since late February 2026, tensions between Tehran and Washington have reached a breaking point, leading Iran to demand a venue relocation.

Safety Concerns and Political Messaging

The situation intensified following remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that while the Iranian team was technically “welcome,” it might not be “appropriate” for them to attend, citing potential risks to their “life and safety.” Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali echoed these fears, labeling the U.S. a “corrupt government” and claiming that participation under current conditions was “impossible.” Taj has since used these high-level safety warnings as leverage to push FIFA for a switch to Mexico.

Mexico’s Openness vs. FIFA’s Firm Stance

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has signaled that her country—a co-host of the tournament—is open to hosting Iran’s matches, noting that Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with all nations. However, FIFA has so far remained immovable. In a recent statement, the governing body reiterated that the schedule shall remain unchanged.

Despite the uncertainty, Iran’s preparations remain on track. The squad is currently stationed at a training camp in Antalya, Turkey, where they are scheduled to play friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica—fixtures that were relocated from Jordan due to regional instability. For now, FIFA is standing firm, leaving Iran in a peculiar position: qualified, preparing, and determined to compete, but unwilling to step onto U.S. soil.