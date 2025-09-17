IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online
IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online

England head into the 1st T20I against Ireland on 17 September 2025 as evident favourites, with Phil Salt in good form and a powerful top order that includes Jos Buttler and Jordan Cox. The forecast however leans towards an England victory.

(Image Credit: England Cricket and Cricket Ireland via X)
(Image Credit: England Cricket and Cricket Ireland via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 17, 2025 14:44:05 IST

The 1st T20I between England and Ireland, on 17 September 2025 at Malahide, Dublin are a strong favourite of England. The visitors have the momentum of an impressive show against South Africa, with Phil Salt flying up the tracks. The leading three in England Salt, Jos Buttler and young opener Jordan Cox seem in particular formidable with Ireland having been weakened with the bowling attack. 

Ireland vs England 1st T20I 

The Ireland team is experiencing injury problems, several important pacers, including Joshua Little, Mark Adair and Fionn Hand, are not available. Their substitutes will have to take over particularly during the powerplay using the new ball. Ireland do have anchors as batting partners in Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Paul Stirling and an all rounder such as Curtis Campher and George Dockrell provide flexibility. On England’s side, there will be 21 year old Jacob Bethell leading England on, he is the youngest English man to be placed in charge of a competitive match. England too lack some regulars Brook, Archer, etc., though they have a good roster. Influential bowlers such as Luke Wood and Sam Curran should have an impact.

When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England 1st T20I 

The match starts at 6:00 PM IST and Fancode would stream the match live.



Ireland vs England 1st T20I Match Predictions

Its pitch at Malahide is likely to be favourable to batting and in recent T20Is there, high scores and fairly flat conditions have been observed. Toss and conditions might be a factor but England are well placed to either make or pursue big totals. England has a high probability of victory; that is, pure strength, less problems with injuries, and productive recent batting performance. To make Ireland upset, they will be required to have a couple of big starts by Stirling or Tector, bowling to be disciplined and fielding sharp. They do not have many fast bowlers, so their margin of error is slim. 

Tags: IRE vs ENGIreland vs EnglandIreland vs England 1st T20IWhen And Where To Watch In India

IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS