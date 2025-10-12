LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Virat Kohli Retiring From IPL? RCB Contract Twist Sparks Speculation

Virat Kohli is reported to have missed the renewal of his RCB contract which has brought a lot of speculation that he might retire out of the IPL. This may be the end of an era both of Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore await an official statement by fans and other lovers of cricket.

(Image Credit: Virat Kohli via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Virat Kohli via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 12, 2025 13:20:52 IST

To make the matter even more surprising, it is being reported that the well known Indian cricketer Virat Kohli might consider taking a break in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was reported that Kohli declined the proposal of his running the runs that were contracted to him with the current 14th team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to which he was attached to, since the inception of the league in 2008.

Is Virat Kohli Retiring From IPL?

The 36 year old cricketer is yet to record the announcement of his participation or non-participation in the IPL. His decision to reject the contract renewal however, has been suspicious and has raised suspicions on whether he intends to retire. Kohli has had many memorable performances with RCB and appreciation of the team by the fans. In case the reports are not false, this action may be an indication of the arrival of a new age both to Kohli and RCB. The qualities of leadership and batting skills of Kohli have contributed significantly to the period of RCB over the years and his absence will certainly be a big gap in the team. He had an impact outside of the field inspiring young cricketers and creating a professional culture in the franchise.

Is RCB Ending Contract With Virat Kohli?

Kohli has demonstrated his interests and love of the game through the IPL. His possible quitting the league would not only be his personal choice but a big step towards the history of the IPL. According to cricket analysts, Kohli quitting may introduce a transition phase in the operations of RCB making the franchise review its approach and leadership before upcoming seasons. At this time, both Kohli and RCB have not made any official announcement about the issue. Cricket fans and enthusiasts are looking forward to more news on this and wish that there may be a sense of understanding regarding the future of Kohli in the IPL since the cricketing world is anticipating the eventuality of the closure of one of the most historic chapters of the league.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 1:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS