‘Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge’ Viral X Prediction Resurfaces Amid Smriti Mandhana–Palash Mucchal Cheating Row

A sensational old prediction on X has resurfaced amid the ongoing cheating allegations involving Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s fiancé and filmmaker-composer Palash Mucchal. The controversy erupted after alleged Instagram chat screenshots between Palash and a mystery woman went viral over the weekend, sparking heated social media discussions.

The viral prediction posted on November 11 was made by X user @rizzdhari (identified as Shubham). At a time when the Mandhana and Mucchal families were reportedly close to confirming the couple’s wedding, Shubham had commented under a post about Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, receiving a Guinness World Record.

His comment, which was largely ignored back then, read: “Inn didi ke bhai ke karnaame ek din sab ke saamne aayenge (I’ve got some tea but no proof). Smriti is so naive btw.” The user doubled down on the warning, adding, “Proof dhoondhna honestly mushkil hai, but baat saamne aa hi jaayegi sooner or later.”

Here is the X post:

Inn didi ke bhai ke karnaame ek din sab ke saamne aayenge (I’ve got some tea but no proof 😇) Smriti is so naive btw 😔 https://t.co/RgifybdqtV — Shubham 🧃 (@rizzdhari) November 11, 2025







Nearly two weeks later, screenshots allegedly showing Palash sending flirty messages to another woman inviting her for a spa, a swim, and walks at Mumbai’s Versova beach surfaced on Reddit, prompting fans to revisit Shubham’s old prediction. Many users are now calling it “eerily accurate.”

Palak Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed

The controversy intensified after Palak Muchhal announced that the Mandhana–Mucchal wedding had been postponed, citing personal reasons. Adding to the turmoil, Smriti’s father was reportedly hospitalised on the day of the wedding with heart attack-like symptoms, while Palash himself was taken to a hospital in Sangli due to viral infection and acidity.

Smriti Mandhana, India’s Women’s World Cup winner and one of the country’s most celebrated cricketers, has previously spoken about the challenges she faced in her career and how people mocked her family saying no one would marry her because she played cricket. Today, as the controversy snowballs, fans have expressed concern and support for the star batter.

With netizens still digging through old posts, the resurfaced prediction “Iske karname 1 din sabke saamne aayenge” has now become the centre of social media conversations, adding a dramatic twist to the already high-profile relationship crisis.

