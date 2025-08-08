ISL’s Silent Revolt, The Supreme Court Beckons

All Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have collectively addressed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and requested the controller to petition the Supreme Court immediately to obtain either a stay on the future of the sport or verdict on the legal issues surrounding the 2025/26 season.

The action underscores the escalation of tension on unresolved legal and operation matters which has placed the league in limbo. Its noteworthy that Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal refused the signature of the letter. A major point of consternation is the AIFF Draft Constitution case which is in trial before the apex court and contains an oral order not to make any substantive decision pending final order. This has kept the ISL calendar in stagnation, which limits ability of clubs to plan, invest, and operate.

Club management rooms are boiling over with frustration

The clubs petitioned federation citing that in the letter written to the AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey, the clubs were requesting them to exercise power and the stature they hold in such proceedings to ensure a hearing was heard. Indeed, as they stated, they are somewhat surprised that the issue has not already reached the Court attention, considering its seriousness and the consequences that it haves on the sport. Otherwise, the clubs threatened to go straight to the Supreme Court on their own, but they admitted that this is not the most effective way since they are not direct participants in the trial.

The legal gray area has already caused dire repercussions: a number of clubs have had closing down of the first team operations. Bengaluru FC, as an example, have frozen the salaries of all the first team players and staff including star Sunil Chhetri.

Odisha FC has since suspended staff and player contracts citing a force majeure whereas Chennaiyin FC has also suspended its operations. Although schedule of the matches remains chaotic, AIFF has proposed a step to save some playing time of the clubs and players by suggesting an idea of conducting the Super Cup during the September to December window. President Chaubey still hopes that the ISL may still happen later this year, though with appropriate modifications. It is in the box of AIFF now and what they do in the court of law can make the career of Indian club football go in any direction.

