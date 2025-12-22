‘It Had Taken Everything Out Of Me’ Rohit Sharma Makes Candid ODI Retirement Confession Stuns Fans

The Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma talked about a very emotional moment in his career when he thought of retiring from cricket after a bitter loss to Australia in the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad.

What Did Rohit Sharma Say About ODI Retirement?

Sharma said the loss rendered him ‘totally devastated’ and spent and even claimed he ‘did not wish to be in this sport anymore’ as it had ‘exhausted every ounce of my being’ and he ‘was left feeling empty’. The ex captain’s open confessions were made during the Masters Union event where he spoke about the personal toll that nearly a decade of leading and the relentless quest for World Cup victory had taken on him.

Sharma, even though he had hit an emotional low, slowly but surely made his way back to the sport. He stated that he went through a process of introspection and with the help of recalling the time he fell in love with cricket, he slowly but surely began to feel lively and inspire himself to engage in the topmost competition. His comeback was all about getting through the disappointment and changing his mind toward the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies which got him to redirect his focus from the 2023 World Cup loss. Not even a year after that final defeat, Sharma was a key player in India’s T20 World Cup victory, thus confirming his toughness and warrior spirit.

Rohit Sharma In T20 and ODI

Rohit is not playing T20 International and Test cricket anymore and also stepped down as the captain of the ODIs but he is still part of the Indian squad for the 50 over format and is hoping to go through the 2027 Cricket World Cup as his last shot in career. His most recent comment has unravelled the mental and emotional struggles that top athletes endure, alongside being a clear indication of the ever present giving up of his support to Indian cricket, his commitment to the game, and his incredible toughness.



