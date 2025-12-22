Sri Lanka Women vs India Women: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter To Score 4000 T20I Runs In Women’s Cricket

Smriti Mandhana has set a milestone in women’s cricket as she became the first Indian woman cricketer and batter to surpass 4000 runs in T20 international (T20I) matches which are the shortest format of cricket. The anniversary of this event took place during the very first match of the five match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, which was played in Visakhapatnam. At that point, Mandhana had already scored her milestone runs during the early overs of the Indian team’s victory.

Smriti Mandhana’s Record In Sri Lanka Women vs India Women

Indian cricket had witnessed such rarity only in the case of Mandhana who by her run-scoring capacity reached the middle spot of the all time women’s T20I run scorer list just after the legendary New Zealand player Suzie Bates, who has a tally of 4,716 runs. The performance of Mandhana has been such that she has become an inseparable part of the Indian batting line up with scoring runs in the shortest format so consistently and at the same time has made herself a player of global recognition. Mandhana’s achievement of 4,000 runs in international cricket was a big sign of her quality as a batswoman and she has been a great player in international cricket for an extensive period of time. She only needed 18 runs when she stepped into second T20I in Visakhapatnam and did so in her customary cool and elegant way while also contributing to India’s emphatic eight wicket victory. Her reaching the landmark has indeed been through a match winning knock and the reason she is the top run scorer in T20 internationally is due to her remarkable shows of talent over the years. Interestingly, Mandhana became the fastest player in the sense of deliveries faced to hit the landmark as she scored 4,000 runs in less number of balls than any other player.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women

The triumph of Mandhana coincides with the period when Indian women’s cricket has reached the peak of its success and visibility. As the vice captain of India and the main batter, she played a crucial role especially with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup knocking at the door. This achievement is not only a recognition of her personal excellence but also the advancement of women’s cricket in India and globally. Mandhana is expected to carry on with her international career, break new records, and at the same time, pull up the upcoming women cricketers.

Also Read: Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened