"It is time to write history…": Olympians, celebrities laud India hosting World Para Athletics C'ships

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): India is set to host its biggest para-sporting spectacle, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5.

The event has already generated buzz, with stars like VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Harsha Bhogle, and IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cheering for Team India.

Fuelled by grit, backed by a billion! Go well, champions 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/VockNxjcwM — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 25, 2025

Support has also poured in from hockey, football, shooting, rugby federations, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, other IPL teams and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchises. Over 2,200 athletes from 104 nations will compete in 186 medal events, with a record 73-member Indian squad showcasing the country’s growing depth in para-sport and its inclusivity ambitions, according to a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VVS Laxman (@vvslaxman281)

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman posted an Instagram reel backing the event, calling it “not just championship, it is India’s pride,” while urging fans to witness history at the capital’s iconic stadium. “It is not just a Championship, it is India’s pride. Coming in are More than 100 paralympic medalist, along with more than 35 Indian warriors and more than 100 countries to take part to compete at india first Mondo track at World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 it is going to be happening from 27th september to 5th october, so what are you waiting for don’t miss the roar of JLN Stadium.”

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, in a video, said, “It is time to write history. For the first time, India is hosting the World Para Athletics Championship New Delhi 2025. More than 100 medallists, over 35 Indian stars, and 100+ countries will compete on India’s Mondo track. Come, let’s make history together, if we have enthusiasm and passion, we can achieve anything. Come on India, Chak De!”

Delighted that Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the #WorldParaAthletics championships from September 25 to October 5. More than 100 Paralympics 2024 medallists will be in action. Close to 3000 will participate. Your best chance to see India’s para superstars up… pic.twitter.com/EMP350I9jU — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2025

Harsha Bhogle shared a poster of championship. “Delighted that Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the #WorldParaAthletics championships from September 25 to October 5. More than 100 Paralympics 2024 medallists will be in action. Close to 3000 will participate. Your best chance to see India’s para superstars up and close. Do support.”

India’s journey towards becoming a global sporting power takes another step forward as Delhi hosts the #WorldParaAthletics Championships (Sept 25–Oct 5) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With a new Mondo track, 100+ nations, 3000 participants and over 100 Paralympic medallists, this… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 20, 2025

Abhinav Bindra, former Indian shooter and the nation’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist. “India’s journey towards becoming a global sporting power takes another step forward as Delhi hosts the #WorldParaAthletics Championships (Sept 25-Oct 5) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With a new Mondo track, 100+ nations, 3000 participants and over 100 Paralympic medallists, this promises to be a landmark celebration of sport and human spirit. Wishing the very best to the organisers for a successful championship, and looking forward to cheering for our 70+ Indian para athletes as they inspire the nation.”

The World Para Athletes Championships are happening at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi from September 25 to October 5! Do come and support all the athletes taking part! India is only the 4th Nation in Asia to host the #worldparaathletics championships at a grand scale!… pic.twitter.com/4Wna1MToR3 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 23, 2025

Tennis legend Sania Mirza shared the championship poster on her X handle and wrote, “The World Para Athletes Championships are happening at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi from September 25 to October 5! Do come and support all the athletes taking part! India is only the 4th Nation in Asia to host the #worldparaathletics championships at a grand scale! Smash it, India. #WPAC2025 #CheerforIndia”.

PCI has upgraded Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a world-class Mondo track, para-friendly gym, and long jump pits to host the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

A record 73 Indian athletes, led by Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil, will compete as India builds on its 29 medals at Paris 2024. Prasar Bharati will broadcast the action, while the newly unveiled medals celebrate resilience and inclusivity, marking a milestone for Indian para-sports. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)