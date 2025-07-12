LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Italy and Netherlands Clinch T20 World Cup Berths in Thrilling Europe Qualifiers

Italy and Netherlands Clinch T20 World Cup Berths in Thrilling Europe Qualifiers

Italy and the Netherlands qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 from the Europe qualifiers. Italy made history with their first-ever entry, edging out Jersey on net run rate, while the unbeaten Netherlands topped the group to comfortably seal their spot.

Italy
Italy qualifies for 2026 T20 World Cup (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 15:25:23 IST

Four times FIFA World Cup winners Italy have made sporting history in cricket by qualifying for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 for the first time, marking a dramatic breakthrough for a nation more synonymous with soccer than cricket. Despite losing their final qualifier to the Netherlands, Italy clinched the second qualification spot from the ICC Men’s T20 Europe Region Final, edging out Jersey on net run rate. The Netherlands, with an unbeaten record, and Italy will now join 13 other teams already qualified for the tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Burns, Gay, and Stewart Lead Italy’s Rise

The Italian side, led by former Australian Test opener Joe Burns, has caught global attention. Burns, who qualifies through his Italian heritage, brought both experience and leadership to the team. He’s joined by former Kent all-rounder Grant Stewart, and rising star Emilio Gay, who stunned fans by turning out for Italy just weeks after playing for England Lions. Gay’s fifty against Scotland played a pivotal role in Italy’s landmark 12-run win over an established ICC tournament regular.

Netherlands Dominate, Italy Edge Jersey in Net Run Rate Drama

Italy’s final group match against the Netherlands was a nerve-wracking affair. Batting first, they posted 134/7, thanks to a composed knock by Benjamin Manenti and a late surge from Stewart. Roelof van der Merwe’s 3/15 spell helped restrict Italy, and the Dutch chased down the target in the 17th over. While Italy lost the match by nine wickets, stretching the game past the 15th over proved crucial, securing the net run rate they needed to outpace Jersy (+0.612 vs +0.306).

An Indian-origin cricketer in the Italian squad is Jaspreet Singh, who has already represented them in 23 T20Is, showcasing the team’s diverse makeup and growing depth.

Meanwhile, Jersey narrowly missed out on qualification despite their historic first win over Scotland. With four teams in contention on the final day of qualifiers, the dramatic conclusion was a testament to how fiercely competitive the tournament was.

2026 T20 World Cup Qualification

So far, 15 teams have booked their tickets to the 2026 T20 World Cup. The remaining five spots will be filled through the Asia EAP and Africa qualifiers in the coming months. Netherlands would be playing their seventh T20 World Cup (Men’s). 

Interestingly, while Italy’s cricket team ascends to a new frontier, its once-dominant football team continues to struggle, having missed the last two FIFA World Cups and still uncertain of their place in the 2026 edition. For now, though, it’s cricket making headlines in the land of calcio. 

2026 T20 World Cup would be the tenth edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Tags: italy Netherlands t20 world cup t20 world cup 2026

