Battle For Top Spot: Sweden vs Germany at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 (Where To Watch)

Sweden and Germany, two powerhouses in women’s football, are set for a high-stakes Group C finale UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 at Stadion Letzigrund, Zruich on Saturday (July 12). Both the teams have already made it to the quarter finals and this match would dertermine, who would finish on the top and secure a potenially smoother path in the knockout stage.

Sweden Eye Top Spot After Clinical Start and Historic Milestones

Sweden head into the clash with confidence high after a commanding 3-0 win over Poland. Peter Gerhardsson’s side has looked solid at both ends of the pitch, scoring five goals across their two matches while keeping back-to-back clean sheets. Forward Stina Blackstenius hit a major milestone by netting her 40th goal for Sweden, while veteran playmaker Kosovare Asllani made history as the first Swedish player to reach 20 UEFA Women’s EURO appearances. A draw against Germany will be enough for Sweden to secure top spot in Group C.

However, Germany could pose a serious threat to Sweden. Christian Wück’s team showed their fighting spirit by coming from behind to beat Denmark 2-1. While Germany’s attacking options remain top-tier, led by Lea Schüller and Klara Bühl, their inexperienced defense could be vulnerable—especially against Sweden’s strength from set pieces and quick transitions.

Predicted Lineups

Sweden

Falk; Lundkvist, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani*, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfö

*Asllani will miss the quarter-final if booked.

Germany

Berger, Wamser, Minge, Knaak*, Linder; Senß, Nüsken; Brand, Dallmann, Bühl; Schüller

*Knaak is one yellow card away from suspension

With first place at stake and momentum heading into the knockouts on the line, expect a fierce, tactical, and thrilling encounter between two powerhouses of the women’s game.

Where to Watch

India: Fancode (00:30 IST, July 13)

Sweden: SVT, Viaplay.se (21:00)

Germany : Das Erste, Sportstudio (21:00)

