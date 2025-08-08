LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why

This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why

Jack Swagger, also known as Jake Hager has finally retired professionally and turned to a new life career although he was mostly recognized as a WWE fanatic. Appearing on Saraya s Rulebreakers podcast, the ex WWE and AEW icon told that he is now operating a trucking company in Florida, and his in-ring career is over.

This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why (Image Credit - X)
This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 8, 2025 09:39:00 IST

After spending many years in the professional wrestling ring, Jake Hager a.k.a Jack Swagger has quietly retired in the face of WWE fans. His absence after quitting AEW in 2024 has created speculation, but formerly world champion has told the actual reason behind his departure.

Jake Hager Addresses Retirement On Podcast

Jake Hager said in an interview with Saraya on her Rulebreakers podcast that his days as a wrestler are gone. The former AEW and WWE superstar revealed that he has now focused on owning a trucking business in Florida and that starts an absolutely new phase in his life.

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, not me, I got people driving. I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into,” said Jake Hager.

After leaving AEW, Hager did make occasional wrestling appearances with Black Label Pro and Smash Wrestling where he briefly wrestled. His final wrestling appearance was in November 2024 during an independent wrestling promotion in France virtually bringing down the curtain on his twenty year long wrestling career.

Jack Swagger-to WWE Champion

Hager came into the attention of wrestling fans with his wrestling alias of Jack Swagger in WWE Florida Championship Wrestling, a part of WWE developmental brand. He soon became a star, winning FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship and was shortly granted a call up to WWE answer 2 ECW.

During his wrestling career with WWE, he won several championships such as ECW Championship, World Heavyweight Championship and the United States Championship. Along with failures, Swagger was a name that people could associate with WWE before leaving the company in the year 2017.

MMA and Lucha Underground success

After leaving WWE, Hager went by the ring name Jake Strong, and won a Lucha Underground title, a Gift of the Gods Championship. He would eventually cash it in to win the last Lucha Underground Champion title before the promotion shut down following fourth season.

Hager is also involved in MMA; outside wrestling, he is a participant in Bellator Heavweight division. He finished with a record of undefeated 3-0-1 and this was another achievement to the diversified sports history of the athlete.

AEW Run With Chris Jericho

Within the last years, Jake Hager had already gained a common appearance in AEW, and he sided himself with the Chris Jericho. He was an important part of The Inner Circle and later the Jericho Appreciation Society and became involved in some of the most memorable storylines the company has seen before walking away eventually.

Although Hager is certainly finished in the ring, it can be seen that he still has the desire to be successful but within a different environment.

ALSO READ: Sky Daily Speaks Out: Clearing the Air After Hulk Hogan’s Passing

Tags: AEWJake HagerJake SwaggerWWE

RELATED News

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan
The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why
This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why
This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why
This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?