Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: American Boxer Jake Paul Slammed As 'Absolute Embarrassment And Fraud' After Getting Knocked Out

Jake Paul: Jake Paul’s bid to pull off another headline-grabbing upset ended in emphatic fashion on Friday night, as former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped him with a sixth-round knockout in Miami. Fighting before a packed crowd of nearly 19,600 at the Kaseya Center, Joshua controlled the bout from the opening bell.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 20, 2025 13:50:40 IST

Jake Paul: Jake Paul’s bid to pull off another headline-grabbing upset ended in emphatic fashion on Friday night, as former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped him with a sixth-round knockout in Miami. Fighting before a packed crowd of nearly 19,600 at the Kaseya Center, Joshua controlled the bout from the opening bell. The Briton’s power and experience were evident in the fifth round, when he dropped the visibly tiring Paul twice.

Early in the sixth, Joshua sealed the result with a crushing right uppercut, followed by a sharp head combination that sent the 28-year-old American to the canvas for the final time.

Elite Class On Full Display

The victory underlined Joshua’s standing among boxing’s elite. Improving his professional record to 29 wins and four losses, with 26 knockouts, the former two-time heavyweight champion showed no signs of ring rust despite returning after more than a year away. His last outing had ended in a fifth-round defeat to Daniel Dubois in September last year.

Joshua is now expected to turn his attention toward a potential heavyweight title run, aiming to regain the crown he previously lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

Online Backlash For Paul

Paul, who fell to 12-2 as a professional, faced intense backlash after the fight. Social media was flooded with memes and criticism, with fans and fighters alike mocking his inability to match pre-fight bravado with performance inside the ring.

The highly anticipated bout, streamed on Netflix, also drew reactions from several prominent figures in boxing and combat sports, many of whom pointed to the gulf in class between the seasoned former champion and the social-media star-turned-boxer.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 1:50 PM IST
