How Much Money Will Ishan Kishan-Led Jharkhand Team Get After SMAT Glory?

The Jharkhand Cricket Association (JSCA) has announced a cash prize of INR 2 Cr for the Ishan Kishan-led team that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this week. The left-handed aggressive batter captained the side to a historic win in India’s premier T20 domestic tournament.

Jharkhand thumped Haryana by 69 runs in the title clash after bundling the opposition out for 193 while chasing a massive 263. Skipper Kishan went all guns blazing and hammered a 49-ball 101, a knock decorated with 10 maximums and 6 fours. Apart from him, Kumar Kushagra chipped in with a stunning 81 off 38 while Anukul Roy struck 40* off 20 and Robin Minz returned with an unbeaten 31 off 14.

Later, Haryana didn’t really get the momentum they needed during the chase and were eventually bowled out. Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for Jharkhand after he returned with figures of 3/27 in 4 overs.

JSCA president Ajay Nath Shah Deo said the team’s historic triumph had drawn national attention. “We are champions, and the whole country has taken notice of them. I am sure Kishan is going to be in the (Indian) team. Obviously, this is a matter of pride for the whole of Jharkhand and our Chief Minister, Hemant Soren ji. He is a cricket fan. He is very happy with the performance of our team.”

“If you see the Jharkhand team, five or six players — Anukul, Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, the kind of bowling he did — they have been performing like this for the last seven to eight years. It is very motivating for younger players. I think from here, Jharkhand is only going upwards and will be number one in all formats,” he said.

