Jannik Sinner’s Love Mystery, Who Is This Danish Model On His Phone Wallpaper?

Jannik Sinner, the globally ranked tennis star No. 1 has recently raised the eyebrows of fans not only because of his on court performances but off the court life as well. The speculation came to a peak when eagle eyed fans saw a picture of a smiling Danish model by the name of Laila Hasanovic as the iPhone wallpaper on his phone at the US Open, thus forcing fans to connect the dots. Even the former Miss Universe Denmark finalist, Hasanovic was spotted cheering Sinner in the stands of some of her important Grand Slams such as the Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

So who is Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend?

To further enhance the romance story, the presence of the two in Monte Carlo where they are both said to live, was ratified by locals of the area who said they both go to the same gelato shop and seem to live in the same area, further fueling the speculation of a love affair. Sinner himself is kept watch. In response to the question of whether he was in love he said yes but added that we did not discuss our personal life, and kept a tight lid on privacy. In the meantime, Brooks Nader, a US Sports Illustrated model has been the most unlikely gossip fodder. On one of the radio shows, her sisters had alluded that she was receiving a message by a tennis player whose name sounded exactly the same as the word winner. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she avoided answering questions with coy remarks such as, ‘you’re close, you are warm, which only made the speculation more active.’

But why these rumour calls?

The context behind these rumors calls upon the fact that Sinner publicly broke up with another tennis player Anna Kalinskaya earlier this year which he admitted in May making him single. To date, as fans argue and theorize, the best evidence among them is that Laila Hasanovic is probably the romantic interest of Sinner due to visual evidence, coercive locations, and local affirmation. Nonetheless, Sinner maintains the privacy of his personal life as he concentrates on his tennis career.

