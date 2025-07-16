Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete

Leading Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the competitive men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will all be competing at the Japan Open 2025, which begins on Tuesday, July 15. The competition will take place till July 20 at Tokyo, Japan’s Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has had a difficult 2025 BWF World Tour season. She reached the quarterfinals of the India Open in January, which was her most notable performance of the year. She has since experienced a run of early exits, including four losses in the first round, before making consecutive appearances in the Round of 16 at the Indonesia Open and the Singapore Open.

Lakshya Sen, who finished fourth at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and only missed a medal, has also been struggling. His best success this year was finishing in the quarterfinals of the All England Open, but he has been eliminated in the first round five times.

The defending Asian Games winners, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have advanced to three semifinals and a quarterfinal at the Indonesia Open in doubles but have not yet won a championship this year.

Schedule for the 2025 BWF Japan Open

Initial Round: 15–16 July

Quarterfinals: July 18; Second Round: July 17

Final round: July 19

Last day: July 20

Where in India Can I Watch?

The BWF Japan Open 2025 will be televised live on JioCinema (previously Hotstar) and Star Sports 3. Furthermore, the official BWF YouTube account will offer free broadcasting of bouts.

Indian Competitors in the 2025 Japan Open

Men’s Singles

Sen Lakshya

HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu

Unnati Hooda

Anupama Upadhyaya

Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj

Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty / Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi



Women’s Doubles

Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda

Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi

With a quarterfinal finish at the India Open in January, Sindhu, currently ranked 16th, had her best showing of the year. In 2025, the former world champion, who turned 30 this month, has lost three times in the second round and four times in the first.

Sindhu, who has been practicing under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama for the past six months after suffering a hamstring injury, starts her campaign against Sim Yu Jin of Korea, with whom she has a 3-0 win-loss record.

Also Read: Rajeev Shukla Presents King Charles III With A Rare 1947 Collectible During Team India’s Visit