LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
Live TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
Home > Sports > Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete

Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete

In the opening round, Unnati Hooda, who advanced to the semifinals of the Taipei Open earlier this year, will face seventh seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, and Anupama Upadhyaya will face fellow Indian Rakshitha Ramraj.

Lakshya's finest performance this season was finishing in the quarterfinals of the All England tournament, but he has had several first-round exits.
Lakshya's finest performance this season was finishing in the quarterfinals of the All England tournament, but he has had several first-round exits.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 10:38:25 IST

Leading Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the competitive men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will all be competing at the Japan Open 2025, which begins on Tuesday, July 15. The competition will take place till July 20 at Tokyo, Japan’s Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has had a difficult 2025 BWF World Tour season. She reached the quarterfinals of the India Open in January, which was her most notable performance of the year. She has since experienced a run of early exits, including four losses in the first round, before making consecutive appearances in the Round of 16 at the Indonesia Open and the Singapore Open.

Lakshya Sen, who finished fourth at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and only missed a medal, has also been struggling. His best success this year was finishing in the quarterfinals of the All England Open, but he has been eliminated in the first round five times.

The defending Asian Games winners, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have advanced to three semifinals and a quarterfinal at the Indonesia Open in doubles but have not yet won a championship this year.

Schedule for the 2025 BWF Japan Open

Initial Round: 15–16 July
Quarterfinals: July 18; Second Round: July 17
Final round: July 19
Last day: July 20

Where in India Can I Watch?

The BWF Japan Open 2025 will be televised live on JioCinema (previously Hotstar) and Star Sports 3. Furthermore, the official BWF YouTube account will offer free broadcasting of bouts.

Indian Competitors in the 2025 Japan Open

 Men’s Singles

 Sen Lakshya
 HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu
Unnati Hooda
Anupama Upadhyaya
Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj

Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty / Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi

Women’s Doubles

Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda
Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi

With a quarterfinal finish at the India Open in January, Sindhu, currently ranked 16th, had her best showing of the year.  In 2025, the former world champion, who turned 30 this month, has lost three times in the second round and four times in the first.

Sindhu, who has been practicing under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama for the past six months after suffering a hamstring injury, starts her campaign against Sim Yu Jin of Korea, with whom she has a 3-0 win-loss record.

Also Read: Rajeev Shukla Presents King Charles III With A Rare 1947 Collectible During Team India’s Visit

Tags: Japan Open Badminton 2025Japan Open Badminton ScheduleLakshya SenPV SindhuSatwiksairaj Rankireddy

More News

Emmy Awards 2025: Who’s Ruling The Nominations This Year?
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete
Newborn Thrown Out Of Bus Window After Birth In Maharashtra, Couple Arrested
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl, Share Heartfelt Post On Instagram
UGC Sets Up Probe Panel After Odisha BEd Student’s Tragic Self-Immolation In Balasore
Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In
17 Year Old Girl Attacked Brutally On Face By Miscreants With Alcohol Bottle In Haryana’s Nuh
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Shines Bright Amid Global Trade Tensions- Here’s What’s Driving Prices
Katrina Kaif Turns 42: Celebrating Her Birthday And Kay Beauty’s Success
Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete
Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete
Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete
Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?